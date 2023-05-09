Glenn Greenwald announced this morning that his husband, David Miranda, has passed away after a long, 9-month battle in the ICU. He was 38.

Glenn shared the news as only Glenn could, with a lovely tribute-thread to his late husband.

Get a tissue and take a look:

He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends.

Love this, so much. A neighbor was kind and took David in, giving him a chance. We need more ‘beautiful and compassionate neighbors’ in this world.

Keep going.

But by far David’s biggest dream, what gave him the greatest pride and purpose, was being a father.

Told you to get the tissues.

What an amazing legacy and life.

And what an amazing way to share it, Glenn.

May David rest in peace.

***

***

