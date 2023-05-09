Glenn Greenwald announced this morning that his husband, David Miranda, has passed away after a long, 9-month battle in the ICU. He was 38.

Glenn shared the news as only Glenn could, with a lovely tribute-thread to his late husband.

Get a tissue and take a look:

It is with the most profound sadness that I announce the passing away of my husband, @DavidMirandaRio. He would have turned 38 tomorrow. His death, early this morning, came after a 9-month battle in ICU. He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wtRvGyJyGl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023

He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends.

David's life was extraordinary in all ways. His mother died when he was 5, leaving him an orphan in Jacarezinho. But a beautiful and compassionate neighbor, Dona Eliane, took him in despite 4 children of her own and deep poverty, became his mom, gave him a chance for a life. pic.twitter.com/KL2c127CWt — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023

Love this, so much. A neighbor was kind and took David in, giving him a chance. We need more ‘beautiful and compassionate neighbors’ in this world.

Keep going.

That gave David the chance to live his full potential in a society that often suffocates it. He was key to the Snowden story, became the first gay man elected to Rio's City Council, then federal Congress at 32. He inspired so many with his biography, passion, and force of life. pic.twitter.com/i84GWmJrbI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023

Because of how David's grew up, there were always many assumptions made by those who didn't know him. Anyone who did will tell you there was nobody with a stronger will or life force. He was proud that he was named by TIME our Next Generation's Leaders:https://t.co/fXfkvLjSmu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023

But by far David's biggest dream, what gave him the greatest pride and purpose, was being a father. He was the most dedicated and loving parent. He taught me how to be a father. And our truly exceptional boys – with their own difficult start to live – is his greatest legacy. pic.twitter.com/OjadMvds15 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023

But by far David’s biggest dream, what gave him the greatest pride and purpose, was being a father.

Told you to get the tissues.

When David arrived at the hospital last August 6, I was told there's was little chance he'd survive the week. I heard the same 3 times since. He refused, in classic David style. The last 4 months gave our family the most beautiful moments together.https://t.co/neEGrk9B33 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023

David was singular: the strongest, most passionate, most compassionate man I've known. Nobody had a bad word for him. I can't describe the loss and pain. I'll do my best to honor his legacy: our children and our NGOs. And I know so many will celebrate him and his impact. pic.twitter.com/c6G3Da9rIw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023

What an amazing legacy and life.

And what an amazing way to share it, Glenn.

May David rest in peace.

***

