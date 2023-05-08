As Twitchy readers know, we reported earlier on MSNBC’s big GOTCHA eye witness who claimed it was not mental illness that caused Garcia to murder people in cold blood, no no, it was the ‘automatic rifle.’ His name is Steven Spainhouer and while he could absolutely be a legit witness, his telling of what happened seemed more about pushing for gun control than it was about retelling what he saw. Sure, that’s just a guess on our part but seeing what Twitter sleuths have come up with (Elon Musk himself has said he wants Twitter to become the new media), we have to wonder if MSNBC deliberately chose an ‘elected’ official.

A Democrat at that.

Take a look at what they found:

Not sure why he leaves off "former Army officer" on his Twitter and LinkedIn bios. pic.twitter.com/1DMxdsyHKJ — Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) May 8, 2023

There’s this too:

No agenda there, right?

Hrm.

It’s important that we have someone serving as our County Chair in Collin County that understands the nuisances of pulling us all together, a proven leader, someone who understands the business of championing our democratic principles. @Planoareadems @allen_dems @FriscoDemocrats pic.twitter.com/VZMSAiuxsO — F. Steven Spainhouer (@SteveSpainhouer) April 8, 2023

Again, he was clearly a witness but we can’t help but wonder … what his motivation really was.

Steven Spainhouer, TX Democrat politician. Hmmm. https://t.co/FLoN02J0Lu — Steve Tallent (@stevetallent) May 8, 2023

Democrat politician.

NO WAY.

We’re shocked.

Just really ‘interesting’ stuff …

Some have said he’s a hero.

K.

Deputy chair of the TX Democrat Veterans Caucus. https://t.co/s15ON0uzo7 — Steve Tallent (@stevetallent) May 8, 2023

But sure, he was just an innocent bystander, an eye-witness who thinks an AR-15 is an automatic rifle.

Some are saying he wasn’t even there when the shooting started:

Also, he wasn’t at the mall when the shooting happened. He heard about the shooting and rushed to the scene. It’s almost like he was looking for some air time. — Rafaella Gabriela Sarsaparilla (@magic_mom14) May 8, 2023

From the Texas Democrat Veterans Caucus site:

The purpose of the TDV is to strengthen bonds among Democratic Veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States (“Veterans”)

Promote democratic principles and ideals

Actively promote participation by Veterans in the electoral process

Enhance Veterans’ participation in the Democratic Party throughout Texas and local communities

But you know, he was totally just sharing what he saw and wasn’t trying to use and exploit this horrific shooting to push for gun control.

Not at all.

***

***

