While the mainstream media and Lefties like AOC try and paint Jordan Neely as some poor, harmless, homeless guy who was just a little crazy, it looks like people who know and who have come into contact with him in the past are coming forward to paint a very different picture of the former Michael Jackson impersonator.

If we are to believe outlets like CNN he was just minding his own business dancing around as Michael Jackson when some evil white Marine jumped on and killed him.

It’s bizarre.

And untrue.

Subway chokehold victim Jordan Neely was 'self medicating' with K2 before his death, uncle claims https://t.co/gcGUOup2Y1 pic.twitter.com/DTB6eqsqjj — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 6, 2023

From The Daily Mail:

Jordan Neely was self-medicating with K2 to treat his depression in the wake of his mother’s passing when he was choked to death on a New York City subway, his uncle claimed as he called on officials to make an arrest. Christopher Neely, 44, revealed his nephew’s reliance on the synthetic weed known as Spice, as he slammed New York City law enforcement for releasing Daniel Penny.

There’s more. Take a look at this Reddit post from an NYC thread called, ‘Try to stay away from the Michael Jackon impersonator if you see him …’

Also he hasn't been a Michael Jackson impersonator for a decade so why present him as such? pic.twitter.com/zyIPM4YtO9 — Minya Bizness (@Imjustmadme) May 7, 2023

Ever since that day he’s just been a scary dude to me. He doesn’t dress up anymore. No more dancing … just asks for money. Occasionally shouting obscenities.

It makes the pictures they keep sharing of him looking happy and innocent impersonating Michael seem sort of out of place, yeah?

I can see you are not in the medical field. K2: Agitated delirium (restlessness and profound confusion) can last for several days after use of K2, accompanied by poor physical coordination and feelings of clumsiness. New-onset psychosis has also been observed in individuals with… — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 6, 2023

I am so extremely shocked. — Azzila 🙄 (@azzilathehun) May 7, 2023

Jordan wasn’t a victim — Emile Unverzagt (@1undauntedrival) May 7, 2023

He was, just not in the way they want us to believe he was. Jordan was a victim of a city run by progressives who’ve been fighting a war on poverty for decades where poor people just get poorer. Jordan was a victim of Lefties patting themselves on the backs for not expecting much from him, and raging at anyone and calling them racists if they wanted more for him.

Sad, really.

Someone tell AOC — Surdashery (@Surdashery) May 7, 2023

Now c’mon, when has AOC ever been concerned about reality or the truth?

