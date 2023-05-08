A gun-grabbing cop as an eye witness. RIGHT.

Far be it for us to pretend in any way, shape, or form to be an expert HOWEVER, you would think a former police officer and former Army officer would know an AR-15 is not an automatic rifle. Oh, we get it, MSNBC got a little anti-gun chubby when they found came across a former COP and vet who thinks guns and not mental illness/people are the problem but c’mon man.

This is weak, even for them.

Watch.

"It wasn't mental health that killed these people, it was an automatic rifle with bullets… I'm a former police officer, a former Army officer. These M4s, AR-15s, they've got to get off the streets or this is going to keep happening" – Allen, TX mall shooting witness Steven… pic.twitter.com/QFmXgq1DU8 — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) May 7, 2023

A gun lover should probably know the difference between an automatic and a semi-automatic rifle, don’cha think?

I would have hated to be in this officers command. He's dumber than a whole humvee of 2nd LT's. — DeSanctified (@TheMikeMind) May 8, 2023

Just a MSM pushing a narrative for the democRATs. "Automatic" told everything that needs to be said. You are ignorant. — Stop the invasion! (@2_davos) May 7, 2023

Well this clown you guys found destroyed all of his credibility by calling it an "automatic weapon." Also, you look like you're 14 years old. How are you a senior producer for MSNBC? — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) May 7, 2023

Slim pickings these days?

this guy said it was an automatic weapon and it wasn't. The gun did nothing.. the guy holding it did it. Another guy holding a gun killed him. Stop with the false narratives. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 7, 2023

Without false narratives, MSNBC would have no narratives at all.

So the gun took the shooter hostage and made him shoot all those innocent people? That’s crazy! — Suaerp (@Preaus) May 7, 2023

I'm sorry, but I'm confused. Did the gun fire by itself, or was it being controlled by a person? I curious, because my guns sit quietly in my safe, sometimes for weeks at a time until I take them out. And even then, they are well behaved and only do what I want them to do. — Frank Glazewski (@frank_glazewski) May 7, 2023

Liberal credentials for expert witness for a shooting in Texas checklist.

1) Cowboy hat✔️

2) misidentify weapon as auto instead of semiautomatic( semantics)✔️

3) push for ban✔️

4) never blame killer directly(not the objective) ✔️ Checklist for any other state the cowboy hat is… — SW Johnson (@IamSWJohnson) May 7, 2023

Yeah, it all feels sort of weird and almost staged but hey, what do we know?

***

***

