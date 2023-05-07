Gosh, would you look at that? More Lefty protesters doing stupid Lefty protesting stuff ruining the days and lives of innocent people to protest something they really don’t understand because some idiotic politician (cough cough AOC) told them Jordan Neely was lynched.

Or something.

Seems the protesters learned the hard way NOT to get in the way of New Yorkers trying to get from one place to another.

These protesters must be from out of town. NY Rule # 1 – Don't make me miss my f**king train or we got problems.pic.twitter.com/6YIjShQzMF — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) May 6, 2023

And then this from Elon Musk.

Say it with us, BOOM.

Why didn’t they protest when the children were murdered at the Christian school? They are disingenuous. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2023

Disingenous? Ya’ don’t say.

Gosh, and we thought people on the Left only protested because THEY CARE SO MUCH.

Kidding … so kidding.

Elon answered his own question.

Because it's not really about people but an agenda. I've concluded that they don't really care about regular people but the facade of caring about regular people…even if those people are innocent children. They have to be the right kind of children and they weren't. — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) May 7, 2023

Did you know people get paid for “protesting “ I spent some time In Japan and the “protesters”treat it like work , clock in clock out 😂 — William Flores (@William38520324) May 7, 2023

Yup.

Thank you! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 7, 2023

Because it was one of their friends

Who killed those kids in Nashville — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 7, 2023

Remember the articles about how trans shooter Audrey Hale could have been an ARTIST?!

Good (not) times.

They supported the shooter. — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) May 7, 2023

And fin.

***

