Gosh, would you look at that? More Lefty protesters doing stupid Lefty protesting stuff ruining the days and lives of innocent people to protest something they really don’t understand because some idiotic politician (cough cough AOC) told them Jordan Neely was lynched.

Or something.

Seems the protesters learned the hard way NOT to get in the way of New Yorkers trying to get from one place to another.

And then this from Elon Musk.

Say it with us, BOOM.

Disingenous? Ya’ don’t say.

Gosh, and we thought people on the Left only protested because THEY CARE SO MUCH.

Kidding … so kidding.

Elon answered his own question.

Yup.

Remember the articles about how trans shooter Audrey Hale could have been an ARTIST?!

Good (not) times.

And fin.

***

