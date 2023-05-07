Is United Nations Geneva trying to tell us somethin’? Heh.

Hey man, we all ‘typo’ when we tweet … it happens. And we’ve seen some silly gun-grabbing tweets but this one? WOOF and YIKES all in one.

If you’re tweeting for say some very large even GLOBAL organization you might want to double-check what your tweet says beyond just spellcheck. Not to mention hashtags are a different beast entirely so check, check, and check again.

They tweeted this in response to the Allen, TX shooting (and it was up for several hours):

They want peace.

Sounds like they might want something else as well.

OH STOP IT, you were thinkin’ it.

It's real. Don't even try to community Notes this.https://t.co/bvv5McDzp1 — Sir Paul Alves (@StarshipAlves) May 7, 2023

Yeah, it was very real.

They finally deleted it but it was real.

And absolutely accidentally hilarious and creepy AF all in one.

Way to go, guys.

When you try to #IncestInPeace and everyone looks at you like: pic.twitter.com/aiDdPqG1P8 — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) May 7, 2023

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

I mean, I know the U.N. has backed some crazy stuff, but #IncestInPeace? Come on! If that’s what “peace” means to them, maybe they have a very different definition than the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/d1xx5PnLjq — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 7, 2023

The UN has an inspiring message for the world. I admonish you to take it in before you sleep tonight. It is deep. It is wise. And it is profound. It can unlock life's mysteries. Meditate on it. Ponder it. Are you ready? Here it is: "Incest In Peace." Sweet dreams. Good night https://t.co/5z3ORnrfAn — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 7, 2023

Ahem.

