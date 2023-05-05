Awww, would you look at that? Virginia Democrats have learned nothing when it comes to parents’ rights, even after they completely had their backsides handed to them in 2021. Hey, don’t take our word for it, we’ll let Jessica Anderson say it OUT LOUD for the people in back.

Anderson is running for District 71 which is part of Richmond, VA. FYI the schools in Richmond are among some of the worst in the state.

And she has the nerve to crap on other parents in Virginia?

Yeah … no.

Watch this:

McAuliffe also disrespected parents … guess how that worked out for him.

She tried to walk this video back (and apparently change her hair color):

But nobody is buying it.

Trending

That works.

No. No we will not.

Right? If she’s so keen on forced home schooling for parents she disagrees with maybe she should just go ahead and home school herself?

Cultural smugness.

Perfect.

Seems Virginia just keeps getting redder and redder.

And it’s all thanks to parents.

What do you want to bet she’s tattled on people in Virginia for not wearing a mask?

Also, check out how much ‘damage control’ she’s trying to do …

Missing the point that as a Delegate she wouldn’t be acting as a parent but whatever makes her feel better about crapping all over Virginia parents, who vote.

***

Related:

Melissa Byrne tries saving Randi Weingarten from EVIL Community Notes with thread and it does NOT go well

You can SEE the actual moment pro-abortion activist realizes he’s wrong during Tim Pool interview (watch)

Just take the L! Randi Weingarten throws a fit over Community Notes fact-checking her and LOL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: delegateDemocratsDistrict 71Jessica AndersonmcauliffeparentsrightsVirginia