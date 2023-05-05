Awww, would you look at that? Virginia Democrats have learned nothing when it comes to parents’ rights, even after they completely had their backsides handed to them in 2021. Hey, don’t take our word for it, we’ll let Jessica Anderson say it OUT LOUD for the people in back.

Anderson is running for District 71 which is part of Richmond, VA. FYI the schools in Richmond are among some of the worst in the state.

And she has the nerve to crap on other parents in Virginia?

Yeah … no.

Watch this:

🚨Jessica Anderson, a Democrat running for Delegate in District 71, recorded a TikTok trashing Virginia parents who are involved in their children’s education as “crazy.” We need to elect Republicans who believe #ParentsMatter – just like Governor @GlennYoungkin famously said. pic.twitter.com/pXhV2Fso8e — ROOZ (@ROOZVA) May 4, 2023

McAuliffe also disrespected parents … guess how that worked out for him.

She tried to walk this video back (and apparently change her hair color):

Here’s the deal, I will not be allowing others to misrepresent my words. I also will NOT let GOP legislators destroy our families access to quality public education and building relationships with their educators and staff. pic.twitter.com/YQM8T7scLS — Jessica Anderson For VA HouseofDelegates (@JessAnderson4VA) May 5, 2023

But nobody is buying it.

I feel like she knows crazy when she sees it (in the mirror) — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) May 4, 2023

I prefer the *good* Jess Anderson @JessAnderson2 💁🏻‍♀️ and will henceforth refer to this lady as the *fascist Jess Anderson* — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 4, 2023

That works.

Watch it while on mute. — QBallBrasil (@QBallBrasil) May 5, 2023

No. No we will not.

There's a thing called home school option for her too. — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) May 5, 2023

Right? If she’s so keen on forced home schooling for parents she disagrees with maybe she should just go ahead and home school herself?

James Carville has said that Dems have an Achilles heel … it's "cultural smugness." Can't imagine where he'd get such an idea.https://t.co/P9GOLbDiiM — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) May 5, 2023

Cultural smugness.

Perfect.

That’s a very red district. I’ll send this to my very Conservative family in that district. She can withdraw now. Advisable she does. — God, Family & Country (@NoThrowinStones) May 5, 2023

Seems Virginia just keeps getting redder and redder.

And it’s all thanks to parents.

“I’ve seen you”…. Said as patronizing and smug as can be imagined. — Mrs. Harper (@ladybugskies) May 5, 2023

What do you want to bet she’s tattled on people in Virginia for not wearing a mask?

Also, check out how much ‘damage control’ she’s trying to do …

Missing the point that as a Delegate she wouldn’t be acting as a parent but whatever makes her feel better about crapping all over Virginia parents, who vote.

***

