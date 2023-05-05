As Twitchy told you earlier, Randi Weingarten was none-too-happy about being fact-checked by the big meanies in Community Notes. Seems she was extra-fussy with them for not only fact-checking her but Politifact who tried to carry water for her, which hilariously led to yet another fact-check.

Hey, it’s not every day we see multiple fact-checks on one tweet.

Seems Bernie supporter Melissa Byrne (who wants you to pay for her school loan debt) thought she would defend Randi from Community Notes which makes this whole thing even funnier.

Take a look:

Randi has a fan … who knew they even existed? And yikes.

Awww, look at that, she’s blaming Trump.

So it was Trump’s fault Randi fought so hard to keep kids out of classrooms. Sure.

Keep going.

Trending

Which meant keeping the schools closed.

HA HA HA HA HA

Let another round of fact-checking begin!

She is.

Community Notes are going to need to eat their Wheaties to keep up with all of this insanity.

True story.

***

Related:

You can SEE the actual moment pro-abortion activist realizes he’s wrong during Tim Pool interview (watch)

‘Instant COLLAPSE’: Megyn Kelly shares DECIMATED Fox News ratings without Tucker and WOW (watch)

Just take the L! Randi Weingarten throws a fit over Community Notes fact-checking her and LOL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Community NotesCOVIDfact checkMelissa ByrneRandi Weingartenunions