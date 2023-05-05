As Twitchy told you earlier, Randi Weingarten was none-too-happy about being fact-checked by the big meanies in Community Notes. Seems she was extra-fussy with them for not only fact-checking her but Politifact who tried to carry water for her, which hilariously led to yet another fact-check.

Hey, it’s not every day we see multiple fact-checks on one tweet.

Seems Bernie supporter Melissa Byrne (who wants you to pay for her school loan debt) thought she would defend Randi from Community Notes which makes this whole thing even funnier.

Take a look:

Community notes have become a mess. In the same way Elon is letting this place fall apart. Today’s note on @rweingarten's tweet. https://t.co/aDd5lBT2gt 1/🧵The community note claims the links contradict @rweingarten's statement, but after examining them, they don't. 👇 — melissa “cancelled student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 4, 2023

Randi has a fan … who knew they even existed? And yikes.

2/ Let me break it down. 1: @guardian article shows Trump's demands to reopen schools w/o proper support created chaos. This doesn't counter Randi's claim of working to reopen schools safely. It says Trump's call, w/0 support, undermines re-openings.

🔗https://t.co/Si6O3f1Wqy — melissa “cancelled student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 4, 2023

Awww, look at that, she’s blaming Trump.

So it was Trump’s fault Randi fought so hard to keep kids out of classrooms. Sure.

Keep going.

3/ Link 2: @educationweek piece shows Randi stating waiting for a vaccine is too far, but districts need to prioritize staff well-being. She advocates for safety measures, not keeping schools closed.

🔗https://t.co/DgBNaoSDCU — melissa “cancelled student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 4, 2023

Which meant keeping the schools closed.

4/ Link 3: The @AEI school tracker doesn't list union strength or influence as a factor in keeping schools closed longer, as the note claims.

🔗https://t.co/qU0lF47pdV — melissa “cancelled student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 4, 2023

5/ Link 4: @nytimes article mentions temporary closures due to Omicron, but Chicago Mayor @LoriLightfoot confirms in a @CNN interview that Randi was trying to get schools open during the pandemic.

🔗https://t.co/X1T8gAq01W — melissa “cancelled student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 4, 2023

6/🧵In conclusion, the community note misrepresents the provided links. Instead, they show @rweingarten's consistent effort to prioritize safety while working to reopen schools during the pandemic, which is her claim. — melissa “cancelled student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 4, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Let another round of fact-checking begin!

New York City had a solid plan to open schools but, when they did open, Randi called for them to be closed at the slightest increase of Covid caseshttps://t.co/efWmSrCi4u — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 5, 2023

Weingarten got caught trying to re-write history and it makes it kind of hilarious that she got angry about having the twitter equivalent of the big red pen give her an “F”. pic.twitter.com/uFqanoTJwk — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 5, 2023

Nah, you just mad. — Spreadsheeticus (@spreadsheeticus) May 4, 2023

She is.

Let me save everyone some time. This thread in GIF https://t.co/uioPE9pCSr pic.twitter.com/Hvm0PJbDQn — Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 Enemy of the State (@RowdyRick73) May 5, 2023

Got more for ya, @CommunityNotes — Blue Ridge Balrog 🏔 (@FeastOnHisFlesh) May 4, 2023

Community Notes are going to need to eat their Wheaties to keep up with all of this insanity.

True story.

