So we figured the ratings at Fox News would be … not great after Tucker Carlson left the network but you guys, holy cow. This is so much worse than ‘not great.’

As Megyn Kelly says, we’re watching an ‘instant collapse’ of this outlet.

Watch:

In other words, Fox News screwed up … bigly.

Here's @megynkelly on the genuinely remarkable, instant collapse of Fox's ratings in the wake of its decision to fire the most popular host in the history of the medium:pic.twitter.com/pJgewdxmlG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 5, 2023

Probably safe to say that Fox News appearing to ‘leak’ videos and texts of Tucker to Leftist rags as a means to make him look bad or even destroy his reputation isn’t helping either.

Meanwhile CNN is going to put Trump back on the air, so @FoxNews couldn’t be doing more to help bring CNN back from the ashes — Scottergate (@Scottergate) May 5, 2023

based Megyn is the best Megyn. — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) May 5, 2023

I say Fox Light but either way — Dennis Dockery (@slobzilla) May 5, 2023

It works.

This is how justice works in a free-market, capitalist society…and why they who want to control us so fanatically hate our constitutionally-guaranteed American freedom. — Rabbi Mike (@StepakoffM) May 5, 2023

Heh.

***

***

