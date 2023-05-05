So we figured the ratings at Fox News would be … not great after Tucker Carlson left the network but you guys, holy cow. This is so much worse than ‘not great.’

As Megyn Kelly says, we’re watching an ‘instant collapse’ of this outlet.

Watch:

In other words, Fox News screwed up … bigly.

Probably safe to say that Fox News appearing to ‘leak’ videos and texts of Tucker to Leftist rags as a means to make him look bad or even destroy his reputation isn’t helping either.

