So Smirnoff wants people to stop buying their vodka or what? We hate to break it to them, but this did NOT go so hot for Bud Light. And what’s even worse here is who their ‘face’ is beyond the whole trans thing. You guys thought Dylan Mulvaney was bad?

Yeah, not like this.

Take a look at ‘Maxine’.

Meet the FACE of @SmirnoffUS 🍸 A radical trans activist who participated in an illegal insurrection in the Texas state house this week and flashed his backside and genitals in front of teenage children and women. He also testified in opposition to SB14 against a ban on child… pic.twitter.com/5ULTtDexVh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 4, 2023

Big yikes.

All the yikes.

So many yikes.

Either someone didn’t do their due diligence with this person or they really just don’t care if their brands and companies survive. You’d think after witnessing what happened with Bud Light they’d at least reconsider, not double down with someone so much worse.

Yup.

Pass.

Yup.

Gross face for Smirnoff, and it's trash matches it's terrible vodka. — Erin (@grlrocker0) May 4, 2023

Figures he’d be the face of @SmirnoffUS because you’d have to be super drunk to think this was a woman. — Robert Manley (@redpillserf) May 5, 2023

It always involves minors, always. Tell me it isn’t some kind of fetish for them. — Cody (@referenced_info) May 4, 2023

Something is definitely not right with all of this.

Why don't they do Drag Time Story Hour at senior citizen centers? 🤔 — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) May 4, 2023

Good thing I grew up and stopped drinking Smirnoff. That stuff makes me sick as a dog. — TERF Agent 2955: Prissi 🦕🇺🇲 (@Prissi_coffee) May 4, 2023

Smirnoff. The Bud Light of vodka. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 5, 2023

Heh.

That works.

***

Related:

The Daily Beast’s attempt to take Tucker Carlson down with text message SCOOP does not go well

AOC rages in frothy-mouthed thread angry over pushback to her race-baiting Jordan Neely lynch claim

What rhymes with ‘not a woman’? #TransPoetryMonth2023 accidentally the funniest damn trend of the DAY

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!