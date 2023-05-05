So Smirnoff wants people to stop buying their vodka or what? We hate to break it to them, but this did NOT go so hot for Bud Light. And what’s even worse here is who their ‘face’ is beyond the whole trans thing. You guys thought Dylan Mulvaney was bad?

Yeah, not like this.

Take a look at ‘Maxine’.

Big yikes.

All the yikes.

So many yikes.

Either someone didn’t do their due diligence with this person or they really just don’t care if their brands and companies survive. You’d think after witnessing what happened with Bud Light they’d at least reconsider, not double down with someone so much worse.

Yup.

Pass.

Yup.

Something is definitely not right with all of this.

Heh.

That works.

***

