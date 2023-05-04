With so much insanity going on in the world today, it seems we here at Twitchy don’t get to cover the funny hashtags as much as we used to. SO luckily, #TransPoetryMonth2023 crossed our radar this morning and here we are.
It’s actually pretty funny … unless you know, you’re a humorless scold who thinks men can be women.
Sometimes you just need to sit back and let the rhymes do all the work.
Roses are red, khakis are tan. You can put on a dress, but you'll still be a man. #TransPoetryMonth2023
— Christy Waters (@ThatChristyChic) May 4, 2023
There once was a man,
Who had his own can,
It was all part of his plan,
Since his girlhood began,
He made fun of women,
And made it his mission,
And pretended to be trans for his gender transition. #TransPoetryMonth2023 pic.twitter.com/RZz8Keyh4Y
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 4, 2023
Hey, we know who this one is about.
Ok, and we normally don’t use our own tweets but c’mon, this was POETRY.
Roses are red,
Pickles are green.
Men can’t be women,
And no, that’s not mean.
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 4, 2023
#TransPoetryMonth2023 pic.twitter.com/FMJhxXshos
— Jane Wise 💜🤍💛 Therapist & Feminist (@JaneWitchWoman) May 4, 2023
Heh.
A haiku for you:
"Pronouns in bio.
Member of the Gender Cult.
Discard opinion."#TransPoetryMonth2023
— Andy Anderson (@AndyFKNAnderson) May 4, 2023
I think that I shall never see
A woman who can stand to pee.#TransPoetryMonth2023
— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 4, 2023
Short and sweet from our very own monkey.
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Sex is immutable
Your body is too
There’s nothing you can do
To escape being you
So stop the lies
And open your eyes
It’s time to be true
Your body is you!#TransPoetryMonth2023
— Sal Robins 💜🤍💚 (@Sal_Robins) May 4, 2023
This one is actually really well done.
Wow.
#TransPoetryMonth2023
If you find you have no friends
and you're dull as dull can be
Don't despair or be upset
Come out as non binary
If your company makes people sick
your stories are pointless and twee
You can make yourself exciting and brave
by becoming non binary
— Dr Alan Bleaching. PpDc DPhil(a) (@alanbleaching) May 4, 2023
Roses are red
Violets are blue
You’re a man
Get out of my loo
#TransPoetryMonth2023
— 🟥Hackney Doctor of Terfery (@NoShirleyNo) May 3, 2023
That works.
Roses are Red
Violets are Blue
Only Men have penises
Lia Thomas does too#TransPoetryMonth2023
— Ronin Eternales (@RoninEternales) May 4, 2023
Roses are red
Transwomen are blue
Cos I'm a woman
And you're not, boo hoo! #TransPoetryMonth2023
— Fabulousaurus (@Recklessgoddess) May 4, 2023
As you can likely imagine, there are lots and lots of dirty limericks on this trend that we cannot share BUT if you’d like to take a look the hashtag is still trending. And hoo boy, lost of poems about a guy named Willy.
Ahem.
***
