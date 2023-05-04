With so much insanity going on in the world today, it seems we here at Twitchy don’t get to cover the funny hashtags as much as we used to. SO luckily, #TransPoetryMonth2023 crossed our radar this morning and here we are.

It’s actually pretty funny … unless you know, you’re a humorless scold who thinks men can be women.

Sometimes you just need to sit back and let the rhymes do all the work.

Roses are red, khakis are tan. You can put on a dress, but you'll still be a man. #TransPoetryMonth2023 — Christy Waters (@ThatChristyChic) May 4, 2023

There once was a man,

Who had his own can,

It was all part of his plan,

Since his girlhood began,

He made fun of women,

And made it his mission,

And pretended to be trans for his gender transition. #TransPoetryMonth2023 pic.twitter.com/RZz8Keyh4Y — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 4, 2023

Hey, we know who this one is about.

Ok, and we normally don’t use our own tweets but c’mon, this was POETRY.

Roses are red,

Pickles are green.

Men can’t be women,

And no, that’s not mean. #TransPoetryMonth2023 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 4, 2023

Heh.

A haiku for you: "Pronouns in bio.

Member of the Gender Cult.

Discard opinion."#TransPoetryMonth2023 — Andy Anderson (@AndyFKNAnderson) May 4, 2023

I think that I shall never see

A woman who can stand to pee.#TransPoetryMonth2023 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 4, 2023

Short and sweet from our very own monkey.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Sex is immutable

Your body is too

There’s nothing you can do

To escape being you

So stop the lies

And open your eyes

It’s time to be true

Your body is you!#TransPoetryMonth2023 — Sal Robins 💜🤍💚 (@Sal_Robins) May 4, 2023

This one is actually really well done.

Wow.

#TransPoetryMonth2023

If you find you have no friends

and you're dull as dull can be

Don't despair or be upset

Come out as non binary If your company makes people sick

your stories are pointless and twee

You can make yourself exciting and brave

by becoming non binary — Dr Alan Bleaching. PpDc DPhil(a) (@alanbleaching) May 4, 2023

Roses are red

Violets are blue

You’re a man

Get out of my loo

#TransPoetryMonth2023 — 🟥Hackney Doctor of Terfery (@NoShirleyNo) May 3, 2023

That works.

Roses are Red

Violets are Blue

Only Men have penises

Lia Thomas does too#TransPoetryMonth2023 — Ronin Eternales (@RoninEternales) May 4, 2023

Roses are red

Transwomen are blue

Cos I'm a woman

And you're not, boo hoo! #TransPoetryMonth2023 — Fabulousaurus (@Recklessgoddess) May 4, 2023

As you can likely imagine, there are lots and lots of dirty limericks on this trend that we cannot share BUT if you’d like to take a look the hashtag is still trending. And hoo boy, lost of poems about a guy named Willy.

Ahem.

