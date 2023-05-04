With so much insanity going on in the world today, it seems we here at Twitchy don’t get to cover the funny hashtags as much as we used to. SO luckily, #TransPoetryMonth2023 crossed our radar this morning and here we are.

It’s actually pretty funny … unless you know, you’re a humorless scold who thinks men can be women.

Sometimes you just need to sit back and let the rhymes do all the work.

Hey, we know who this one is about.

Ok, and we normally don’t use our own tweets but c’mon, this was POETRY.

Heh.

Short and sweet from our very own monkey.

This one is actually really well done.

Wow.

That works.

As you can likely imagine, there are lots and lots of dirty limericks on this trend that we cannot share BUT if you’d like to take a look the hashtag is still trending. And hoo boy, lost of poems about a guy named Willy.

Ahem.

***

