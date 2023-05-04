Gosh, you’d think we’d have seen trans shooter/murderer Audrey Hale’s manifesto by NOW but nope. Would appear that for whatever reason there is a bunch of legal mumbo jumbo going on to keep it hidden … notice when the gunman was politically convenient to the Left we had that manifesto in a matter of hours.

Either leaked or handed over.

But not this one.

Covenant investigation update: Due to pending litigation filed this week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School pending orders or direction of the court. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2023

Makes no sense, at all.

Hey, don’t take our word for it – Glenn Greenwald laid it out in a short thread:

This makes no sense. Dozens of Tennessee citizens sought the release of the Nashville shooter's manifesto under the public records act. All were denied. Litigation happened because the PD wouldn't release it voluntarily. Now they're using the lawsuit as an excuse to conceal it: https://t.co/o8HmOxzNeb — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 3, 2023

Funny how they want to hide THIS particular manifesto.

And we mean funny how-that’s-politically-convenient-for-the-Left, not funny haha.

Can't help but notice the extreme media interest in the manifestos in the manifesto of the attacker in the Buffalo massacre and those like it, and the complete lack of media interest in the manifesto of the Nashville shooter. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 3, 2023

We stopped being surprised at the gross and blatant bias in the mainstream media a long time ago. Honestly, the only thing that would surprise us about them at this point is if they weren’t blatantly gross and biased.

More here on the disturbing attempt to continue to conceal the manifesto of the Nashville shooter:https://t.co/d0rpRtmum7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 3, 2023

The thread Glenn shared is infuriating.

Take a gander.

No excuse for @MetroNashville hiding the manifesto. TN cannot hold a special session unless we have all relevant information. Session must reform transparency laws to prevent selective control of info on critical matters of public safety. Reforms:

1/https://t.co/0wVSUTrKii — Braden Boucek (@BradenBoucek) May 3, 2023

Transparency?

Psh, not for Democrats.

1) Narrow the law enforcement privilege. Should only apply when release of docs could prematurely alert suspects or result in evidence destruction. It is absurd they can rely on it here, where the shooter is dead, and the only investigation is a behavioral analysis. 2/ — Braden Boucek (@BradenBoucek) May 3, 2023

2) Govt must provide privilege log any time it withholds, making it possible to assess if claim is bogus. This is utterly routine in litigation. But it is totally unworkable for it to claim a privilege and not disclose how. Just trust em I guess. 3/ — Braden Boucek (@BradenBoucek) May 3, 2023

Yup.

3) Attorney fees if you have to come to court to make them produce and win. Cities stand nothing to lose by making you sue when there are no damages. If you've upheld the public's right to know, then cities should pay for it. 4/ — Braden Boucek (@BradenBoucek) May 3, 2023

4) Any bureaucrat who is determined by a court to have wrongfully withheld docs must attend mandatory 2-hour training in public transparency laws. Any second or subsequent violation should trigger automatic employment penalties. This is your job after all. 5/ — Braden Boucek (@BradenBoucek) May 3, 2023

And while we are certainly not experts on any of this, it’s certainly starting to feel like a bureaucrat is wrongfully withholding docs.

I can't emphasize how inexplicable it is for Metro to say they can't release bc it is under litigation. The judge is only reviewing whether Metro MUST disclose, not whether it may not. Under no circumstances will judge tell Metro it can NOT disclose. They know this. It's PR. END — Braden Boucek (@BradenBoucek) May 3, 2023

It’s PR.

To protect the shooter.

Crazy, right?

***

