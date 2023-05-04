Gosh, you’d think we’d have seen trans shooter/murderer Audrey Hale’s manifesto by NOW but nope. Would appear that for whatever reason there is a bunch of legal mumbo jumbo going on to keep it hidden … notice when the gunman was politically convenient to the Left we had that manifesto in a matter of hours.

Either leaked or handed over.

But not this one.

Makes no sense, at all.

Hey, don’t take our word for it – Glenn Greenwald laid it out in a short thread:

Funny how they want to hide THIS particular manifesto.

And we mean funny how-that’s-politically-convenient-for-the-Left, not funny haha.

We stopped being surprised at the gross and blatant bias in the mainstream media a long time ago. Honestly, the only thing that would surprise us about them at this point is if they weren’t blatantly gross and biased.

The thread Glenn shared is infuriating.

Take a gander.

Transparency?

Psh, not for Democrats.

Yup.

And while we are certainly not experts on any of this, it’s certainly starting to feel like a bureaucrat is wrongfully withholding docs.

It’s PR.

To protect the shooter.

Crazy, right?

***

***

