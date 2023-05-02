We knew Joy Reid was out there but … WOW, she is OUT there. Now, full disclosure, this editor tried to sit through all seven minutes of this insanity but holy cow, even we Twitchy editors who read and watch a ton of insane have our limits.

This broad is nuttier than a squirrel’s BM.

Crazy people would stop, look at this video, and say, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.’

Insane-o.

What’s especially funny is the warning across her forehead.

Note, seeing this cross our timeline, the first thing we thought of was this from Rick and Morty:

Hey man, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Watch (as much as you can stand):

A call to action. Joy Reid explains what the Republican Party is up to, and it’s chilling. Urging you to watch this, it’s the best seven minutes you’ll spend today. pic.twitter.com/nd0082DMYp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 2, 2023

A call to action.

And the Republican Party is up to CHILLING things.

HA HA HA HA HA

What sort of lunatic takes Joy Reid seriously about anything?

It's all so utterly chilling.

I feel as though Joy just wrote an incredible

speech for the Biden admin. (P.S. same "no seating" @ Starbucks-

Ventura & Vineland) — Carrie Freeman (@comicsdaughter) May 2, 2023

Ok, don’t answer that.

Did they ever find those #Homophobic time travelers that wrote all that horrible shit on her blog? — PoliticalAbhor (@PoliticalAbhor) May 2, 2023

Guess she has the market cornered on homophobic, Russian, time-travelers.

Fair point.

Oh, she has come undone. This is so sad. Maybe it is the end result of her taking numerous experimental injections that did not prevent a disease. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 2, 2023

This lady is a massive clown 🤡 — The Toxic Leftist 🇳🇿 (@MelvinTheMopBoi) May 2, 2023

And not even a little bit funny.

Awww man 7 minutes? Sorry, busy watching paint dry 🙄 — 🥀CharlyFraley (@Charly_Fraley) May 2, 2023

This woman is lying to you. You are allowing yourself to be lead down the road of divisive left wing hate. — Sherrie Zabinski (@SherrieZabinsk1) May 2, 2023

Define a woman or a girl? Hypocrites — Tim Jordan (@TimJPatriot) May 2, 2023

7 minutes and 29 seconds of nothing but lies. — Stop The Division! (@Cavinaar) May 2, 2023

And crazy.

Lies and crazy.

Get it straight.

***

