We knew Joy Reid was out there but … WOW, she is OUT there. Now, full disclosure, this editor tried to sit through all seven minutes of this insanity but holy cow, even we Twitchy editors who read and watch a ton of insane have our limits.

This broad is nuttier than a squirrel’s BM.

Crazy people would stop, look at this video, and say, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.’

Insane-o.

What’s especially funny is the warning across her forehead.

Note, seeing this cross our timeline, the first thing we thought of was this from Rick and Morty:

Hey man, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Watch (as much as you can stand):

A call to action.

And the Republican Party is up to CHILLING things.

HA HA HA HA HA

What sort of lunatic takes Joy Reid seriously about anything?

Trending

Ok, don’t answer that.

Guess she has the market cornered on homophobic, Russian, time-travelers.

Fair point.

And not even a little bit funny.

And crazy.

Lies and crazy.

Get it straight.

***

***

