Karine Jean-Pierre claimed illegal immigration is down 90% thanks to all of Biden’s hard work.

No really.

She said it.

We only wish we were kidding … but we’re not.

Talk about a giant, blatant, embarrassing lie that absolutely nobody with half a brain in their head would ever believe. Bill Melugin dropped by with a simple, accurate, yet brutal fact-check:

False. There was a window of time earlier this year where encounters with Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and Cubans did temporarily dip 90% after a policy change, but other countries, like China, shot up over 800%. Illegal crossings, including Venezuelans, back at peak highs now. https://t.co/Vunv5dnLqx — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 2, 2023

Gosh darn it, facts are so inconvenient … when you’re a liar.

He continued:

It is remarkable that the White House would attempt to make this false claim on the same day the US Border Patrol Chief reported over 22,000 apprehensions at the border in 72 hours, not counting gotaways. https://t.co/ZSe73uDGQH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 2, 2023

But you know, Biden is putting in the hard work!

Yay!

Hey, it might be more honest.

She lies with the ease that we breathe — Doug Hagin (@DaleyGator) May 2, 2023

@CommunityNotes and you doing the Lord’s work. — Samuel Martinez (@samhmart) May 2, 2023

Yes, Community Notes also fact-checked Karine.

Double ouch.

***

Related:

‘I’m sick of the BULLS**T!’ Megyn Kelly goes OFF on transgender movement and the Left can’t DEAL

Community Notes fact-NUKES Chelsea Clinton for claiming it’s ‘harmful’ to ban adult material from kids

KJP spits out what may be the worst, most blatant LIE ever told by any press secretary (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!