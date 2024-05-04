ASU Students Arrested During Protests Won't Be Able to Finish Final Exams

Last week, police, with the help of frat boys apparently, dismantled the "Gaza Liberation Zone" encampment at Arizona State University.

Happening now. @ASU and the police are using frat boys to destroy the camp at Old Main. This is insane. #Occupy4Gaza pic.twitter.com/dAWgm21hxA — AZResist🌵 (@az_resist) April 27, 2024

Local ABC News reporter Ben Brown says there were 20 arrests. Those arrested filed an injunction to lift their suspension and campus ban. It was denied.

BREAKING: The 20 @ASU students who were arrested during the protests and filed a lawsuit for an injunction to lift their suspension, campus ban and communication ban with professors was denied…these students will not be able to finish any outstanding assignments or finals @abc15 — Ben Brown (@bdbrown473) May 3, 2024

We've already told you about the Columbia Law School students who wanted professors to cancel finals and give everyone As as they were "irrevocably shaken" by the police arresting their fellow students.

WATCH: We spoke with ASU senior Breanna Brocker outside the courthouse, who said she will not be able to graduate because the suspension will cause her to miss her final exam pic.twitter.com/FKGaMuzOt7 — Ben Brown (@bdbrown473) May 4, 2024

At least Palestine is free now.

Good. Actions have consequences in some places. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 4, 2024

Ugly and fat. This is the enemy. https://t.co/eS85cBepDR — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 4, 2024

It's almost like they did it to themselves 🤔 — Randy‼️ (@RandyHeyyyy) May 4, 2024

If they had only been warned….. oh wait pic.twitter.com/RbCYOPRqDM — Edgy (@AkaEdgy) May 4, 2024

Sad that it took 22 years for this student to learn that actions have consequences. However, it will be the best thing she takes from college if she reflects and owns it instead of playing the martyr — OldCuss (@CussOld) May 4, 2024

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. — Joe Mercer (@smokinjoe101) May 4, 2024

OMG, those poor students!



Just kidding. Get wrecked. — Bernie Carpenter (@berncarp707) May 4, 2024

Why was she not expelled? — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) May 4, 2024

I hear the Houthis are welcoming them with open arms, so they should be good. — Dmitriy Khaykin 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DmitriyKhaykin) May 4, 2024

They should be in jail but this is a step in the right direction. — Diana Miller (@DianaMille13139) May 4, 2024

Oh no! Whatever will we do without another gender studies grad in the world? — MISS MAGADONIA PQ (@PQ71069) May 4, 2024

It’s real fun to be all caught up in the cause du jour, feeling enlightened and important, but sure does suck to suffer the consequences of your actions. Boo hoo. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) May 4, 2024

She was not suspended for "standing up for what she believes in". She was suspended for breaking the law and getting arrested.



Her poor judgment is what will affect future job prospects. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 4, 2024

Well. The good news is they can go to the fictional country of Palestine and be welcomed by the super tolerant and loving Hamas regime. I’m sure they would be folded into society seamlessly. — Ramboscarvingknife (@Pritzkersgunt) May 4, 2024

America seems too much for them to handle.

