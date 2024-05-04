Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid...
ASU Students Arrested During Protests Won't Be Able to Finish Final Exams

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on May 04, 2024
Sarah D.

Last week, police, with the help of frat boys apparently, dismantled the "Gaza Liberation Zone" encampment at Arizona State University.

Local ABC News reporter Ben Brown says there were 20 arrests. Those arrested filed an injunction to lift their suspension and campus ban. It was denied.

We've already told you about the Columbia Law School students who wanted professors to cancel finals and give everyone As as they were "irrevocably shaken" by the police arresting their fellow students.

At least Palestine is free now.

America seems too much for them to handle.

Tags: ARRESTS COLLEGE PROTESTS

