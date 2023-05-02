We’re starting to wonder if Karine Jean-Pierre is being paid by the lie and if so, if she makes MORE depending on how blatant and grossly false the lie really is because if so? WOW, this one should have cost the Biden administration a chunk of change. At least that whole 10% for the big guy.

‘When it comes to illegal migration, you have seen it come down by more than 90%’ …

WHAT?!

Umm, no.

You can tell the lie is ESPECIALLY bad, just watch her face.

This might be the worst lie ever told by a White House Press Secretary: "When it comes to illegal migration, you have seen it come down by more than 90%, and that’s because of the actions that this president has taken." – Karine Jean-Pierre pic.twitter.com/VheR51YXWr — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 2, 2023

Wowza.

To her credit (maybe?), at least she looked down in shame as she spewed the lie but still.

Wow wow.

Her blinking eyes make her poker face the worst ever here… it's so obvious she knows what she's saying is a lie. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 2, 2023

Rapid eye movement — PoliticalAbhor (@PoliticalAbhor) May 2, 2023

The press corp should just walk out but 99.9% of them are in bed with the government — Geoff Thomas (@vornewsguy) May 2, 2023

Egregious 👀 — Tam George (@TamTamGeorge) May 2, 2023

Ooh, good word.

And yes.

Ahhh…what she's actually saying is that the "parolee program" has seen a 90% reduction. Which, of course, means that they're just not keeping tabs on them. — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) May 2, 2023

That clown face is a dead giveaway she's lying. — billy no mates (@RatsunTN) May 2, 2023

At least they admit it's illegal now. — Brian Kirwin (@BrianKirwin) May 2, 2023

But they are using ‘migrant’ instead of ‘immigrant’. It’s all on purpose.

Just like how they’re unashamedly pushing this lie about illegal immigrants …

All on purpose. And our pals in the media will lap it up like good little lapdogs.

