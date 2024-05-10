Rep. Eric Swalwell Serves Up Another Great Reason NOT to Vote for Democrats

Despite continual Democrat efforts to push the narrative that crime is down everywhere, especially in blue cities, reality keeps rearing its ugly head. Such is the case in this story from Alameda County, California:

Advertisement

Terrifying armed robbery of U.S postal carrier in East Bay caught on camera https://t.co/RJoN3gzBFN — KTVU (@KTVU) May 9, 2024

Crime in this area is so bad the mail can't even be safely delivered:

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said at least six mail carriers have been robbed in the Bay Area since last month. One was an armed robbery in Dublin on Monday that was caught on camera. Dublin police and the U.S. Postal Inspectors are jointly investigating this case. Surveillance video showed the female postal carrier putting items into a mailbox in front of a home in a quiet residential neighborhood in Dublin around 4:30 p.m. Suddenly, a masked man comes up behind the mail carrier, followed by a second person also masked.

You can tell an election is just around the corner, because suddenly this is a big problem for Dems like Rep. Eric Swalwell:

A letter carrier robbed in broad daylight! Soft on crime Alameda County prosecutors have given the bad guys a green light to hurt people. People of the East Bay have never felt as unsafe as they do today and are leaving our community in droves. We need a rule of law. https://t.co/Kkd0ERvoP2 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 10, 2024

Dude, really?

Who wants to tell him?

Supported by democrat party. Elected by democrats. — Colleen🇺🇸💡 (@Coll1313) May 10, 2024

It's nice of Swalwell to give everybody a reason not to vote for Democrats in November.

That’s precious coming from you. Your entire Party is responsible for this crap! Your pathetic https://t.co/x868E1rMdk — Beamus (@Beamus7557) May 10, 2024

In other words:

At this point, the DNC's logo should be that hot dog meme.

The whole state is crime ridden. Weak laws, early releases. Clown show. — Shaggy Smith (@bajashaggy) May 10, 2024

"Fix all the problems Democrats created by voting for more Democrats," say the Democrats. The definition of insanity comes to mind yet again.