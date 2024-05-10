NY Post Editorial Board's List of Lies Biden Told in CNN Interview Is a Doozy

Earlier this week, CNN's Erin Burnett interviewed Joe Biden for about 17 minutes, which is pretty much pushing the outside of the presidential stamina envelope these days.

Perhaps the biggest scoop of BS Biden tried to shovel during that interview was his claim about the inflation rate when he took office:

Biden claims inflation was 9% when he came into office — when it actually was 1.4% https://t.co/pMijx62efP pic.twitter.com/8pfUkYAgLG — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2024

The New York Post editorial board pointed out that Biden served up more whoppers than Burger King during that interview:

Biden tells a lie a minute during CNN interview https://t.co/ceeNpzcVhB pic.twitter.com/vtg455bHNs — NY Post Opinion (@NYPostOpinion) May 9, 2024

Biden lies so much that it's unclear if he even knows he's lying or just repeating falsehoods somebody else told him and has no idea what's actually going on.

In a brief 17 minutes, Biden told 15 lies — nearly a lie a minute. From whoppers about the economy to prevarications on Israel, Biden spun a fantasyland of a presidency that voters know is false.

The list is a long one.

Another whopper was the usual Biden insistence that he's "created 15 million jobs," perhaps one of the most disingenuous presidential claims of all time.

I am sure the fact-checkers from the NYT and WaPo are all over this, right?🙄 https://t.co/sBWY1O5tqF — Brent Monday (@Global_Occupant) May 10, 2024

The "fact-checkers" for the most part like to stay focused on Trump because they're Dem hacks.