Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the...
Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING...
Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People...
Dude. Really? X Users DRAG Mayor Eric Adams for Taking 'Essential' Trip to...
LOL-WUT? Kamala Harris Introduced As 'One of the Most Fearless Thinkers EVER' and...
Babylon Bee's Take About Deal Biden Struck in the Middle East (and at...
Slate Sr. Writer Thinks It's a Winning Idea to Compare Biden's SCOTUS Pick...
Mich. AG Wants to Sue Oil and Gas Companies for Making the Weather...
Hot Take: The Hostages Could Have Been Returned on Day 3 If Israel...
Bulwark Host Thinks Anti-Trumpers Who've Had It With Biden Are 'Children'
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Spreads the Terrorist Group's Propaganda With Zero Shame
Joe Biden Says Cutting Off Military Aid to Israel Is 'Preposterous' and 'Beyond...
'SNL Skit, Right?' MSNBC Analysts Add Paranormal Spin to Stormy Daniels' Trump Trial...
'Walkable City' Enthusiast Tries to Talk Up City Life... But WHY Did He...

NY Post Editorial Board's List of Lies Biden Told in CNN Interview Is a Doozy

Doug P.  |  11:24 AM on May 10, 2024
Screenshotted meme

Earlier this week, CNN's Erin Burnett interviewed Joe Biden for about 17 minutes, which is pretty much pushing the outside of the presidential stamina envelope these days. 

Advertisement

Perhaps the biggest scoop of BS Biden tried to shovel during that interview was his claim about the inflation rate when he took office:

The New York Post editorial board pointed out that Biden served up more whoppers than Burger King during that interview: 

Biden lies so much that it's unclear if he even knows he's lying or just repeating falsehoods somebody else told him and has no idea what's actually going on. 

Recommended

Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People Behind BUT This One Is BAD
Sam J.
Advertisement

In a brief 17 minutes, Biden told 15 lies — nearly a lie a minute. 

From whoppers about the economy to prevarications on Israel, Biden spun a fantasyland of a presidency that voters know is false.

The list is a long one. 

Another whopper was the usual Biden insistence that he's "created 15 million jobs," perhaps one of the most disingenuous presidential claims of all time. 

The "fact-checkers" for the most part like to stay focused on Trump because they're Dem hacks.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People Behind BUT This One Is BAD
Sam J.
Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING Affordable Housing
Sam J.
Slate Sr. Writer Thinks It's a Winning Idea to Compare Biden's SCOTUS Pick to Trump's and WHAT a Mistake
Sam J.
Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the Holocaust (WATCH)
Sam J.
Dude. Really? X Users DRAG Mayor Eric Adams for Taking 'Essential' Trip to Rome to Fight Crime in NYC
Amy Curtis
LOL-WUT? Kamala Harris Introduced As 'One of the Most Fearless Thinkers EVER' and Now We're DEAD (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People Behind BUT This One Is BAD Sam J.
Advertisement