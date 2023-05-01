Imagine being THIS upset over a little blue checkmark. Sheesh.

Notice Mehdi Hasan didn’t tag Elon Musk in his sad little meltdown over what he wants us to believe was his being gifted a blue checkmark. How bizarre to see so many meltdowns over such a simple thing. Granted, when Twitter started treating the blue checkmark as more of a status symbol than an actual verification they opened the door up to all of this but still.

Case in point:

Not. Sure. Why. He. Thinks. Any. Of. Us. Care.

Prove it. And what’s he going to sue over? Getting free service everyone else has to pay for?

Psh.

There ya’ go.

Hey, he asked Twitter lawyers.

Ask a stupid question …

Seems a legitimate solution.

Heh.

But we all know he won’t. He needs the platform to complain about racists or something …

Notice AGAIN, he doesn’t bother to tag Elon while making a really gross claim about him.

Oh, look. He tweeted something stupid, people said it was stupid THUS proving his whole stupid point about racists.

Or something.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Nobody makes him stay.

Buh-BYE.

***

***

