Imagine being THIS upset over a little blue checkmark. Sheesh.

Notice Mehdi Hasan didn’t tag Elon Musk in his sad little meltdown over what he wants us to believe was his being gifted a blue checkmark. How bizarre to see so many meltdowns over such a simple thing. Granted, when Twitter started treating the blue checkmark as more of a status symbol than an actual verification they opened the door up to all of this but still.

Case in point:

Erm, why do I have a blue check again @Twitter @TwitterSupport? I. Did. Not. Pay. For. Twitter. Blue. 🤦🏽‍♂️😡 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 30, 2023

Not. Sure. Why. He. Thinks. Any. Of. Us. Care.

Twitter lawyers, how is this legally okay? Isn’t this false advertising or something? This is literally a lie. pic.twitter.com/DbDz5iw5pB — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 30, 2023

Prove it. And what’s he going to sue over? Getting free service everyone else has to pay for?

How can it be a lie if you have that account blue check? It says nowhere that YOU are paying for it. Thinking is not a strong suit for you, is it? — Abuelo de la Spoopy (@danander11) May 1, 2023

Hey, he asked Twitter lawyers.

how is it different from most of your tweets that are literally a lie? — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) May 1, 2023

@elonmusk has a charity for poor blue checks — Larry Bernard (@karasoth) May 1, 2023

Delete your account then? — Gavin Elwes (@GavinElwes) May 1, 2023

Seems a legitimate solution.

But we all know he won’t. He needs the platform to complain about racists or something …

Notice AGAIN, he doesn’t bother to tag Elon while making a really gross claim about him.

Elon Musk gave a bunch of racists blue checks and pushed their racist replies to the top of almost every tweet about race or racism or diversity. What a wonderful (!) site he has created. https://t.co/12PetipwxG — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 30, 2023

On a side note, just check out the replies on that tweet and then wonder aloud how that BBC reporter who was challenged by Musk in that interview to cite a single hateful or racist tweet was…unable to do so. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 30, 2023

Oh, look. He tweeted something stupid, people said it was stupid THUS proving his whole stupid point about racists.

Yet you’re still on his site……… — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) May 1, 2023

Nobody makes him stay.

Leave if you don’t like it instead of crying on it and about it. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 1, 2023

You have a blue check and are at times very racist that I have see. So it makes sense. — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) April 30, 2023

When you only have a hammer and everything is a nail.

He thanks you for your 8 dollars though. — Devildog Dave (@SaynotoFOD) May 1, 2023

You have a blue check, Mehdi. And, without following you, this tweet was at the top of my feed. Pretty based tweet, overall. 👍 — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) May 1, 2023

Why do you continue to torture yourself. — Dusty (@dustopian) May 1, 2023

You know you can leave and form your own platform. That's what y'all told us for years, correct? Bye Felicia and don't let the door hit ya in the ass. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) May 1, 2023

Buh-BYE.

