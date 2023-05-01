But you know, it’s evil ‘CIS’ women or whatever who are the real problem and trans women only want to live their lives and stuff.

What a bunch of absolute BS they’ve been trying to sell us on this issue. Women are being painted as bullies because we refuse to allow men who will always be men regardless of surgeries, meds, and hormones to dictate our spaces, our sports, our histories, our experiences … to try and pretend they can start dressing up as us and magically become us.

This thread though about a rape shelter in Vancouver? Horrible stuff.

Some people don’t know how bad things have become. This is a rape shelter in Vancouver. First they got sued because they only have women volunteers on their phones. Some guy really wanted to hear all the rape stories and they said no. 1/ pic.twitter.com/PTuD4xtCJr — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 29, 2023

Some guy really wanted to hear all of the rape stories.

Because that’s not creepy or anything.

Then the rape shelter was vandalized. Talk about punching down! The ultimate abuse was they had funding stripped from them. Why? Because they dared be a shelter for women. And that’s not allowed any more. Not even for rape victims. 2/ pic.twitter.com/Mxvs9kWspB — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 29, 2023

Not just activists tormenting them … seems their funding was stripped as well.

When they say who can any of this hurt? It can hurt those women. It can hurt those women a lot. The women who are traumatized and frightened and battered. This shelter fought back and now depends on private donations. Other shelters have given in. Stand up for women. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 29, 2023

Stand up for women.

Let women speak.

Yup.

Imagine being a rape victim and just asking for one space where it can be all women. Even just one room. And being told you must include men or you can’t get help. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 29, 2023

Horrible.

At the heart of it, rape is a crime of forced inclusion. You weren’t allowed to say no. Part of healing is being given back your power and that includes the ability to say no. https://t.co/kLhbQ6usBy — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 29, 2023

If a rape victim wants a healing space that only has redheads born on a Tuesday in it, I’d try to find her such a space. She has been traumatized. She is terrified. We would all do anything to help her be less frightened. At least most of us would. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 29, 2023

To be clear, I can’t be sure of the motive of any particular person who demanded to be a volunteer at any particular time, but there are men who love to hear women’s rape stories and some women don’t like telling their stories to men. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 29, 2023

Not a great look for the men, at all.

And don’t think these are rare situations. There are many shelters across the world that have been facing the same pressures. It’s a huge story. When JK Rowling funded a shelter just for women she was swarmed by the fly lords! (See my pinned thread for that reference). — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 29, 2023

She was indeed. They’re still attacking Rowling over it.

Women were told to “reframe their trauma” if they didn’t like men in this rape shelter. The man in charge had a plan to educate the “bigoted” rape survivors. https://t.co/rT3S20K0cL — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 29, 2023

Shameful.

The stories keep coming in: https://t.co/HZjK8rcNMq — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 30, 2023

Rape victim forced to share a room with a man.

There is a reason women don’t want men in their shelters. pic.twitter.com/OwsuPqku4I — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 30, 2023

Yikes.

So creepy.

And so wrong.

***

***

