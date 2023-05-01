But you know, it’s evil ‘CIS’ women or whatever who are the real problem and trans women only want to live their lives and stuff.

What a bunch of absolute BS they’ve been trying to sell us on this issue. Women are being painted as bullies because we refuse to allow men who will always be men regardless of surgeries, meds, and hormones to dictate our spaces, our sports, our histories, our experiences … to try and pretend they can start dressing up as us and magically become us.

This thread though about a rape shelter in Vancouver? Horrible stuff.

Some guy really wanted to hear all of the rape stories.

Because that’s not creepy or anything.

Not just activists tormenting them … seems their funding was stripped as well.

Stand up for women.

Let women speak.

Yup.

Horrible.

Not a great look for the men, at all.

She was indeed. They’re still attacking Rowling over it.

Shameful.

Rape victim forced to share a room with a man.

Yikes.

So creepy.

And so wrong.

