David French never fails … to disappoint. But only if you’re an actual conservative. French seems to have figured out his ‘conservative who hates other conservatives’ niche at The New York Times and wow, this piece ‘defending the freedoms’ of a movement that looks to indoctrinate and even mutilate minors is truly a work of progressive, garbagey, art.

And that’s not a compliment.

Strange to see a conservative coming out against parents’ rights in support of the groomers but here we are.

Mickey Mouse mans the wall, defending our first freedoms from Ron DeSantis: https://t.co/gvTKdyVPl2 — David French (@DavidAFrench) April 30, 2023

From The New York Times:

Make no mistake, the Florida government’s actions against Disney were directly motivated by the company’s disagreement with a policy pushed by DeSantis. Disney’s legal complaint, filed in federal court in the Northern District of Florida, is chock-full of evidence that the governor and other Florida officials targeted the company for one overriding reason: It put out a statement objecting to House Bill 1557, the Parental Rights in Education Act, which sharply restricted instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida public schools. Disney doesn’t want parents to have rights. Weird, we know.

Statements from Governor DeSantis and other Republican state officials are remarkably brazen. DeSantis said he thought Disney’s mild opposition — it mainly consisted of a public statement and a phone call from the former Disney C.E.O. Bob Chapek to DeSantis, moves that a number of L.G.B.T. activists considered inadequate — “crossed the line,” and he promised to “make sure we’re fighting back.” He accused Disney of “pledging a frontal assault on a duly enacted law of the State of Florida.” So what? Laws are not holy writ, and if the First Amendment protects anything, it protects our ability to object to the laws passed to govern our states and our nation.

If you’d have told us David French would come out in favor of any corporation supporting trans-activism that supports the mutilation of minors? Ok, so we probably would have believed you after 2016 but before then? No way.

Fascinating, how quickly he gave up on conserving conservatism once The New York Times came a-callin’.

You know you don’t have to carry EVERY bucket of water. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 30, 2023

But if he doesn’t they might not see him as the super special conservative he wants them to believe he is. You know, their favorite kind, the self-hating kind.

Either they are putting a lot of zeroes on those checks, or he is broke and needs to carry all that water. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) April 30, 2023

You’re exactly where you belong. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 1, 2023

Pretty sure this is NOT a compliment.

When did David French become a shill for transing children????? What did I miss????? Has he really gotten this bad???? pic.twitter.com/2PeVgedZUB — R. Roz (@reeseonable) April 30, 2023

Yes.

This is a bad comedy account. — Zotzer (@zotzer) May 1, 2023

Thank you David for manning the Special Privlidges for Businesses who Sexualize Children wall. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 30, 2023

Really really really not a good look, bro.

How does it feel to be exactly the person everyone says you are, David? Begone, groomer. — Huff (@Huff4Congress) May 1, 2023

you’re doing great david, scoring all the points and ticking all the boxes in a way david brooks never could — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) April 30, 2023

What happened to you, David? This is twisted. Truly. — Johnny Ringo (@TombstoneAriz) May 1, 2023

Trump broke him … or revealed his true colors.

Have you been right about anything the last three years? pic.twitter.com/oznb6WHNam — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) April 30, 2023

Is this a trick question?

The opinion column that nobody saw coming… — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 1, 2023

Or cared about.

***

