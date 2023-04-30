We have spent a good bit of time this morning making fun of our pals in the media and their ‘Nerd Prom’ aka The White House Correspondents’ Dinner because the only group that is more self-serving, self-congratulatory, and full of itself is Hollywood at Oscars. In other words, they’ve had all of this (and so much more) coming.

HOWEVER, we felt like we should also share this from comedian Roy Wood Jr. who was more than happy to make jokes at the media’s expense.

Watch them laugh uncomfortably … that’s the funniest part of this video:

WOW! Roy Wood Jr mocks the liberal media! “As soon as the Trump document story broke, everybody was down at Mar-a-Lago reporting live…And then we found out Joe Biden had documents, too, and it was like ‘it’s not a big deal.’” pic.twitter.com/7nYDVve2If — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) April 30, 2023

We know he’s kidding about the media but there is always some TRUTH to every funny joke.

Awww, and look at Biden, laughing at himself. IT’S HILARIOUS THE MEDIA COVERS FOR HIM, HA HA HA HA.

Cripes.

And they all laughing at what a great job they did… and how corrupt they all are…. Patting themselves on the back…. " Yeah ! its true… We did that …LOL and we got away with it… LOL " pic.twitter.com/Eh9Cn2CihA — Alaskan Squeeze (@BrosiusSteven) April 30, 2023

Everyone in the audience, and the vast majority watching from home 😂 pic.twitter.com/oiCL1AF6oR — Mark HK (@mlehmhk) April 30, 2023

Not even trying to hide it. — MarkTwang (@MarkTwang10) April 30, 2023

So much ego in that room — Lana (@LANA1FM) April 30, 2023

Yeah, it was pretty gross.

It bothers me that they all laugh at just how much obvious corruption lives in this administration. It’s not funny. Not one bit. — mimis (@mimiann1980) April 30, 2023

Yeah, we’re not amused.

Nobody should be.

