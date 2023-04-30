A Washington Post journo won an award from other journos for being the best at sucking up to Biden. HA HA HA

OMG you guys, we can’t even make this up.

Granted, these are the same sort of people who won awards for pushing the Russian collusion disinformation for years so we shouldn’t be overly surprised. Amused AF, but not surprised.

Holy cow.

Watch this:

At #WHCD, @WashingtonPost’s @mviser gets award for how he “captured the spirit of Joe Biden, particularly with stories about the President’s brother and how his Catholic faith influenced his strategic vision of the office.” pic.twitter.com/8FIzfAgflp — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) April 30, 2023

Catholic faith? Is that why Biden is so pro-abortion? Keeps leaving Americans stranded all over the world?

Just curious.

A really telling story about the modern media: journalist is given an award by other journalists for playing press flak for a Dem President. https://t.co/ofG9p7jmN7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 30, 2023

Who knew there was an award for which journo could kiss the most arse?

When corporate media “journalists” preen for being awarded “best propagandist for the White House”… they are not journalists. https://t.co/ZIENGKBlo2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 30, 2023

True story.

Perfect.

It doesn’t take much to suck up to the most powerful person of the free world.

Missed it. Was this the comedy part of the #WHCD? https://t.co/DGQsIu60or — Gordon "Soros-Backed" Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) April 30, 2023

It is pretty damn hilarious, fair question.

Lol this is truly the worst event of the year. Just a bunch of absolute losers congratulating each other on their mediocrity. The @Heritage 50th gala had Tucker Carlson and Dierks Bentley. So much cooler. https://t.co/ESEVYYQhyg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 30, 2023

Very cool.

Washington Post, speaking truth to power 🤣 https://t.co/oy3uQcL7tU — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 30, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what she did there.

