As Twitchy readers know, video footage of a fight between Steven and Hillary Crowder was leaked a few days ago after Crowder made his divorce public on Tuesday. The video shocked many people on the Right (and on the Left but c’mon, when are they not shocked), so Crowder dropped his statement/response on Friday.

Watch:

Interesting dig about ‘mental health.’ Hrm.

To say this response has mixed reactions would be a lie on our part – many seem to think Crowder only made things worse.

Since seeing this tweet, I've never been more certain that you're the villain here. Yikes. — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) April 28, 2023

Seeing a lot of this on his thread.

Abusive men have been using their wife’s “mental health” as a weapon forever, I hope you’re talking about your own mental health here. — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) April 28, 2023

I was a fan of his until recently. The DW thing, Dave Landau's horror stories and now this? Steven Crowder is not a good person. I'm not sure what changed or why, but I'm not going to watch him anymore. — Mrs. Sunrise 💚🌼💜 (@DaunenJ) April 28, 2023

The only way out of this is to declare you are trans. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 28, 2023

We know he’s joking here … at least we hope so.

Then again, it is 2023.

Unfollowed. Hope you figure out a healthier way to communicate. Just heartbreaking to watch the leaked video… — All American (@AllAmerican202) April 28, 2023

Interesting micro expression there at the end my dude. — Shadz (@Shadzey1) April 28, 2023

About 4,000 women die each year due to domestic violence. About 75% of the victims were killed as they attempted to leave the relationship or after the relationship had ended. I’m very worried about the wife’s safety and wellbeing. — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) April 29, 2023

The worst possible idea. You need to stop airing your grievances with the world. Focus outwards. Use your platform to help others. “Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people.” -Eleanor Roosevelt Nobody cares this much about you, but… — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 28, 2023

And THERE it is.

Stop airing your grievances to the world.

I know exactly what you’re going to do. You’re going to paint your wife as mentally ill and you’re just the victim again Also what kind of piece of shit goes out of his way to UNSEAL & PUBLISH an ugly divorce proceeding for his children to see on the internet forever? Log… — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) April 28, 2023

How it started:

If he hadn’t talked about it, no response would exist. How do we know. There wasn’t a leak until you made accusations.

pic.twitter.com/FiG65nWPfj — The Doctor (@TennantRob) April 28, 2023

Fair point.

Of all the options you had moving forward, you chose the very worst one. Legal threats against the woman — sorry, mother of your children — you emotionally and mentally abused because that emotional and mental abuse was made public. Your internet access should be revoked, for… — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) April 28, 2023

If you are talking about her “mental health” counseling because of your abuse, then good luck in hell buddy — Katie (@katiesaysNOPE) April 29, 2023

Edited leaks. I think you mean uninterrupted video footage of you verbally and emotionally abusing your very pregnant wife. I don’t care what side of the aisle you are on. That’s abuse. — 🇺🇸 Liz Dickinson 🇺🇸 (@lizdickinson8) April 30, 2023

Ouch.

As you can see, Crowder does not appear to have made things any better for himself here.

