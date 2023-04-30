As Twitchy readers know, video footage of a fight between Steven and Hillary Crowder was leaked a few days ago after Crowder made his divorce public on Tuesday. The video shocked many people on the Right (and on the Left but c’mon, when are they not shocked), so Crowder dropped his statement/response on Friday.

Watch:

Interesting dig about ‘mental health.’ Hrm.

To say this response has mixed reactions would be a lie on our part – many seem to think Crowder only made things worse.

Seeing a lot of this on his thread.

Trending

We know he’s joking here … at least we hope so.

Then again, it is 2023.

And THERE it is.

Stop airing your grievances to the world.

Fair point.

Ouch.

As you can see, Crowder does not appear to have made things any better for himself here.

***

Related:

Joe Walsh forgets he’s Joe Walsh tweeting about what makes a REAL MAN and we’re here for it

Hollywood (cult) Democrat (cult) Jon Cryer accusing Trump voters of being in a cult BACKFIRES hilariously

Candace Owens fires back at Steven Crowder for accusing her of ‘extortion’ over his divorce (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Candace OwensdivorceHillary CrowderSteven Crowder