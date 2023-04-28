We’ve joked a good bit about ‘low hanging fruit’ on Twitter, but friends, we’re not sure there is any lower fruit than Joe Walsh. You guys remember Joe, right? The Trump supporter who threatened to take up arms if Trump lost? The so-called ‘conservative’ who lost his show for being a racist twit?

Well, seems he changed his ways or something (in other words, he’s pandering to the Left in a huge way) and he’s not like that anymore. Or something. Plus he’s very upset with Caitlyn Jenner who called for an Alpha Male like Trump to protect the United States.

He seems to think he knows what makes a real man … get this guy a mirror:

“Alpha male?” Trump? Give me a break. Real men don’t lie. Real men don’t cheat on their wives. Real men don’t harass & assault women. Real men don’t play the victim. Real men don’t whine & cry when they lose an election. Real men don’t cheat. Real men aren’t bullies. Real men… https://t.co/HOnMfwVL1X — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 28, 2023

To be fair, we don’t typically include our own tweets in our stories but YOU GUYS, this was just too good not to use.

D’OH.

Right?

Don’t worry, there are lots more.

They also pay child support — Moegreen (@Bill29487414) April 28, 2023

Real men aren't deadbeat dads. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) April 28, 2023

So you will never be a real man — James Hebert, Jr. (@JamesHebertJr1) April 28, 2023

Hate to break it to you Joe ‘real men’ are human and are capable of making huge miscalculations in judgement…

What you describe, as a

‘real man’, is a fallacy… — Penny R (@penny_rietveld) April 28, 2023

That too.

Wow. You just eliminated President Clinton as a real man! Good job! — Ruth E. Brown (@RuthEBrown8888) April 28, 2023

Real men pay their child support, Joey. — Mr. Stubborn (@obdurate_one) April 28, 2023

Seeing a theme here.

What would you know about alpha males? — Mercedes Schmidt (@nowhere987) April 28, 2023

Real men don't spend all day on Twitter complaining about other men. — Laura Flaherty (@lflaherty322) April 28, 2023

Do real men cry on the internet? pic.twitter.com/lmowbOHLSL — Janet (@LadyJ_47) April 28, 2023

Daily mirror moment for Joe, who admits on twitter that he isn't a real man. Brave and courageous. — Brian Ritchey (@BrianJRitchey) April 28, 2023

And stunning. Don’t forget stunning.

***

