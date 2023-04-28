It’s cute when people who voted for an old man who never really left his basement to campaign call anyone else a ‘cult’ member. Especially when they’re Hollywood people who are even worse than your traditional Lefties …

They’re like in a double cult.

Case in point, Jon Cryer:

Hi Trump voters, The Trump campaign hired two companies to investigate voter fraud. Both said the election was not stolen. Trump knew, but he lied to you about it over and over again. But you’ll still vote for him. Because you are in a cult. https://t.co/12JlnosmLb — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) April 28, 2023

*yawn*

But in 2016 you harpies yelled over stolen elections and you never said a word. Because this is how cults work. Shut up, nerd. pic.twitter.com/ycweogNPR7 — Casanova Frankenstein (@thdivewhisperer) April 28, 2023

And honestly, voting to stop the rot from Biden is not really a cult thing or even a Trump thing. It’s a longevity aka save-the-country thing.

Just worry about yourself, jerk. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) April 28, 2023

Yeah, jerk.

Even Joe Biden says we must reelect donald trumppic.twitter.com/NTOhb1VT94 — aka (@akafacehots) April 28, 2023

You’ll vote for Biden and he’s never told the truth. — Kevin Smith 🇺🇸 (@Kevinsmithspc) April 28, 2023

Washington Post? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 28, 2023

Hollywood! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Kay M (@commandogarian) April 28, 2023

You’re a douche. Even Charlie Sheen couldn’t make you cool again. — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) April 28, 2023

Oof.

That one stung.

Come again?https://t.co/X8GoWQK941 — Five Times August (SUPER MEGA BLUE CHECK OFFICIAL) (@FiveTimesAugust) April 28, 2023

You’re pretending that your tribalism (Biden/Harris) is different than MAGA’s tribalism — Mimi (@MadMimi3) April 28, 2023

I know it doesn't affect you, Jon Cryer, but it's been a real struggle for 99% of us under Biden. We are making tough choices as far as paying for food, gas, heat and medication (I have polycythemia vera). Which one would you give up? — Laurie (@StormDanser) April 28, 2023

Out of touch, elite, privileged, and in a cult.

Not a great look, Jon.

#HeHim in the profile and you call Trump supporters cultists? — Dr. Captain Spaulding MBA, PhD, BMF, PIA, MSG, ESP (@NuisanceMajor) April 28, 2023

Another checkless nobody opinion. — Jeremy Warner (@JermWar) April 28, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dear Biden voters,

Everything was better when Trump was president. — Robbies Music (@MusicRobbies) April 28, 2023

Your last name is fitting. — Fixxxer (@CanceledFixxser) April 28, 2023

No, you’re the one in the cult. That’s probably the only reason you became famous. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Felicia Przybocki (@FeliciaP1204) April 28, 2023

Hey man, there are rumors about Hollywood.

Ahem.

What % of his class did Joe graduate in?

How many big rigs has Joe driven?

How many kids loved to rub his hairy legs?

How many civil rights protests?

How much has take home pay gone up since his win

Was he raised in a Black church or a Puerto Rican church?

Apartheid arrest? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 28, 2023

SCREW YOU! — Michael (@MikeOhio1776) April 28, 2023

And fin.

***

Related:

Liz Cheney, who Wyoming fired BIGLY, mocking Tucker Carlson for ‘being out’ at Fox News goes SO wrong

Doc behind study teacher’s unions used to keep schools closed TORCHES Randi Weingarten in brutal thread

Candace Owens fires back at Steven Crowder for accusing her of ‘extortion’ over his divorce (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!