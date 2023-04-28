It certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Randi Weingarten and you guys, we’re not sure there’s anyone more deserving of a crap shower than Randi. Sorry for that visual but this editor is a parent and watched what Randi, her grotesque union, and the CDC did to millions of children in this country in a ploy for more power and money. And now she wants to pretend they fought to get the schools open – like other evil villains, she’s looking to rewrite history.

And we sure as Hell aren’t going to let that happen. Not on our watch.

Luckily, there are other people out there who are more than happy to call her out as well. For example, the doctor behind the Wisconsin study that Randi liked to use when pushing to only open the schools with ‘layered mitigation’ … Dr. Tracy Høeg.

She ain’t too happy with Randi.

Take a gander:

Today in her congressional testimony @rweingarten mentioned our Wisconsin study in @CDCMMWR multiple times as evidence schools needed "layered mitigation" to reopen

She also mentioned me in her written testimony

This statement👇 & her interpretation of our study are incorrect🧵 https://t.co/U6zIyl1Kuh pic.twitter.com/YIH9Hut0BU — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) April 27, 2023

Randi misused and misquoted the study? Gosh, we’re shocked.

I was senior author of this WI study & as we said in our paper, because we had no control group: "It was not possible to determine the specific roles that mask wearing and other disease mitigation strategies played in the low rate of disease spread"

https://t.co/vh6sgpIIT2 — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) April 27, 2023

Seems Randi left that part out.

Keep going.

In other words because we had no unmasked control group, our study did not show masks prevented transmission

It amazes me this is so difficult for people to understand. The rate of transmission may have been the same or even lower without masks. Who knowshttps://t.co/vh6sgpIIT2 — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) April 27, 2023

Who knows.

But Randi really fought to keep our kids’ faces covered.

As did the CDC.

Why oh why would they have done that?

In fact Sweden's experience (no primary school closures and no masks <12 years) spring/summer of 2020 was a very good indication masks weren't necessary. Same with Norway which reopened after 6 weeks & also didn't mask kids <12 https://t.co/YIzVk2Q1CE — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) April 27, 2023

MASKS. WEREN’T. NECESSARY.

The @CDCgov & @AFTunion also could have asked us study authors about things like eating lunch indoors, distancing and ventilation in our Wisconsin study (which we ended up outlining here because they never asked) https://t.co/7Kfhmec9UE) — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) April 27, 2023

They never asked.

Nah, they were just taking pleasure in the power and authority the virus seemingly granted them.

If you weren’t pissed before, you should be now.

In our 13 weeks WI study (8-11/2020)

published by @CDCMMWR

>90% of elementary classes kids sat <6 feet apart

Kids ate lunch indoors

>50% of the schools hadn't installed new ventilation systems

& we saw remarkably low in school transmission & no known transmission to teachers — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) April 27, 2023

The fact the @CDCgov was taking the advice of the @AFTunion & not the scientists publishing on this topic in their own journal and without considering the data from Europe seems to have played a role in the massive error that left millions US kids out of school unnecessarily. — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) April 27, 2023

Politics over science.

That’s all it was, no matter how much or how hard Randi tries to spin it.

The way Ms Weingarten mentioned me in her testimony, one might have thought I was being consulted all along but this was not the case. The first time I met with her I voiced my disagreement about masking children in school along with @DrJBhattacharya in Sept 2021! pic.twitter.com/GJrqhGYqQx — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) April 27, 2023

Read that again … voiced my disagreement about masking children in school.

You can watch the video & determine if I was being "quite complimentary". Certainly I was polite & respectful

But 9/2021 I was arguing there was no good evidence to support masking in school

P.S. This was fun to make & I was happy @rweingarten agreed to ithttps://t.co/R1IY7v3Isi — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) April 27, 2023

Despite the wording in @rweingarten 's written testimony, I consistently *disagreed* w/ what she & AFT were requesting in terms of mitigation to reopen schools & I've said that consistently (on social media, in op-eds, on news interviews) since our study was published — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) April 27, 2023

Boom.

I don't agree w/how our study & I am being used to make it seem we needed more mitigation before full reopening; no-in fact the *delay* that was perilous Ultimately @CDCgov faltered because they looked to AFT instead of European & US data Our kids paid an unnecessary price End — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) April 27, 2023

Our kids paid an unnecessary price.

And Randi made them pay it.

***

***

