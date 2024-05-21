President Biden Has Strange Marriage Advice for Young Men

Biden Taps Reserves (Again) to Try to Lower Prices at the Pump
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on May 21, 2024
Twitter

We're several days into the news cycle surrounding Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker by people who didn't actually listen to his commencement speech at a Catholic college, where he touched on the sacraments of marriage and motherhood. The Hill got hit with a Community Note after its headline read that Butker told the women of the graduating class that "their rightful place is in the kitchen."

President Joe Biden gave a speech to veterans on the PACT Act Tuesday in New Hampshire, and again wandered off of the teleprompter and gave his own advice to marriage-minded young men.

Why does he do this?

Did we mishear or was his logic that one of the daughters will always love you?

As is the way he leans into the microphone, like he's telling a secret he's not supposed to.

This is the folksy, loveable grandfather figure we all see in Biden. How does he even get off on these tangents?

***


