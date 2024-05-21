President Biden Has Strange Marriage Advice for Young Men

We're several days into the news cycle surrounding Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker by people who didn't actually listen to his commencement speech at a Catholic college, where he touched on the sacraments of marriage and motherhood. The Hill got hit with a Community Note after its headline read that Butker told the women of the graduating class that "their rightful place is in the kitchen."

President Joe Biden gave a speech to veterans on the PACT Act Tuesday in New Hampshire, and again wandered off of the teleprompter and gave his own advice to marriage-minded young men.

BIDEN: "I say to every young man thinking of getting married, marry into a family with five or more daughters" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/GA9tW8Myih — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2024

Why does he do this?

W T F https://t.co/wu7DiVe50M — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 21, 2024

Hunter loves this advice. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 21, 2024

He thinks he's being funny... but it just makes my skin crawl.



Someone who says things like that - in his joking way - has zero morals and is often a predator of women. — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) May 21, 2024

He’s a creepy perv who needs to go away — Another Jennifer (@jmac81547) May 21, 2024

Did we mishear or was his logic that one of the daughters will always love you?

He’s so gross. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) May 21, 2024

That’s creepy! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 21, 2024

As is the way he leans into the microphone, like he's telling a secret he's not supposed to.

That was your advise to Hunter when he slept with his brother’s wife, wasn’t it? — Jen X (@Jenandtonic29) May 21, 2024

Creepy Joe. Can you imagine having to be around knowing what we know about him? — SouthernBelle (@patlicata) May 21, 2024

His handlers 😡 — DMichaels (@ConnordzD) May 21, 2024

The people who want to cancel Butker will be all over this…. — Gordie (@BfgGordie) May 21, 2024

Everyone after seeing that: pic.twitter.com/2r8GJpvktA — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) May 21, 2024

🐝I can't decide if that remark was patronizing or perverted. It's probably both. — The Bee Whisperer (@Maga__Grandma) May 21, 2024

He's completely lost it. Nothing he says surprises me anymore. He's going to debate Trump. — SJ Worldwide (@SohilJivani13) May 21, 2024

This is the folksy, loveable grandfather figure we all see in Biden. How does he even get off on these tangents?

