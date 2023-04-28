Full transparency, when this editor first saw the shorter clip of Steven Crowder and his wife Hillary we weren’t sure what to make of it or if we even should make anything of it. But then seeing the full video and reading more into the bizarre segment where Crowder insinuated that Candace Owens tried to extort him over the divorce and then seeing her response … yeah, we need to write about this. Candace makes the point that the Right is not like the Left, we do not make excuses for ugly behavior, and we hold one another accountable, which she absolutely does in this video.

Note, it is six minutes long but we would encourage you to watch the entire thing:

The statement from Hillary Crowder, the back and forth with attorneys … this is messier than we realized. And sadly, it will likely only get messier.

Candace also tweeted about the situation:

Others chimed in on the whole idea that Candace somehow was behind the news of his divorce getting out – would appear his former cohost, Owen Benjamin is taking the ‘credit’ if you will for putting it out there. So, not Candace.

And then there’s this, an interview with Dave Landau that many are claiming lines up with Crowder’s behavior with his eight-months-pregnant-with-twins wife. Watch this:

Wow.

We imagine more barbs will be flying around on ‘The Days of Twitter’s Lives,’ and we will do our best to keep you in the loop. In closing though, and on a more serious note, we would like to encourage you all to keep everyone involved in your prayers, it sounds like they need them.

