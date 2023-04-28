Full transparency, when this editor first saw the shorter clip of Steven Crowder and his wife Hillary we weren’t sure what to make of it or if we even should make anything of it. But then seeing the full video and reading more into the bizarre segment where Crowder insinuated that Candace Owens tried to extort him over the divorce and then seeing her response … yeah, we need to write about this. Candace makes the point that the Right is not like the Left, we do not make excuses for ugly behavior, and we hold one another accountable, which she absolutely does in this video.

Note, it is six minutes long but we would encourage you to watch the entire thing:

Steven Crowder is a monster – change my mind. pic.twitter.com/uuZa9Jl1Rn — Candace Owens Podcast (@candaceowenspod) April 27, 2023

The statement from Hillary Crowder, the back and forth with attorneys … this is messier than we realized. And sadly, it will likely only get messier.

Candace also tweeted about the situation:

He not only announced it, but also made claims that an unrelated party (me) extorted him behind the scenes (a blatant, borderline-psychopathic lie), and therefore generated an entire unnecessary news cycle about his divorce.

He lies and lies and now his lies are catching up. https://t.co/alDIBQWLOx — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 28, 2023

All he had to say was “I am getting a divorce and I’d appreciate my privacy”. But he always needs to make himself a victim somehow so he created an entire false narrative about a guy who was ruthlessly abandoned by his wife and extorted and threatened by his former “friends”. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 28, 2023

Others chimed in on the whole idea that Candace somehow was behind the news of his divorce getting out – would appear his former cohost, Owen Benjamin is taking the ‘credit’ if you will for putting it out there. So, not Candace.

The crowder thing is weird because he went after Candace Owens on his show but it was his former cohost Owen Benjamin who was telling everyone about the divorce and I don’t get why he thought the person with a big show on a network that hates him was a better target pic.twitter.com/ulOGzmr0MW — My Mantra Has A First Name (@ReformCounselor) April 25, 2023

And then there’s this, an interview with Dave Landau that many are claiming lines up with Crowder’s behavior with his eight-months-pregnant-with-twins wife. Watch this:

Dave Landau says Steven Crowder wasn’t going to pay him to do his own additional show, had him on a strict hourly schedule that he would have to leave the premises if he was 5 minutes late & wanted to completely own his comedy special. Is this how he helps talent fight Big Con? pic.twitter.com/FEHEaFVFTO — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) April 27, 2023

Wow.

We imagine more barbs will be flying around on ‘The Days of Twitter’s Lives,’ and we will do our best to keep you in the loop. In closing though, and on a more serious note, we would like to encourage you all to keep everyone involved in your prayers, it sounds like they need them.

