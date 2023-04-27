Why do Democrats hate parents so much?

Maybe Senator Monty Mason and Delegate Shelly Simonds missed it, but Glenn Youngkin BEAT Terry McAuliffe when he ran on supporting parents’ rights. Yeah, Terry did exactly what these two turnips are doing, mocking parents who are concerned (and rightfully so) about what is happening at schools and in classrooms. Now, while Terry said some stupid stuff, Mason and Simonds really brought home how much Democrats despise the opinions of parents when it comes to educating their children.

How any Virginian parent can support or vote for either of these two candidates or ANY candidate for that matter who so openly hates parents, is beyond this editor.

Watch:

🚨Democrat Virginia state legislators were caught on a hot mic dismissing genuine concerns over children’s education as “parental crap.” Why are some people so hostile to parental rights? pic.twitter.com/hxK72nOuaQ — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) April 27, 2023

We just don’t get it.

Awful.

Again – Virginia Democrats saying the quite part out loud about "parental crap." Good on @HARRISFAULKNER and @ClayTravis for covering. https://t.co/urltl9VCfh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 27, 2023

Keepin’ it classy.

Virginia Democrats think having a say is "parental crap" and "stupid" Sen. Monty Mason: "It's all a part of this parental crap that they are selling." Rep. Shelly Simonds: We must keep the Senate because "the Republicans…can push through all kinds of stupid things." pic.twitter.com/dQvwk5I6DS — RSLC Rapid Response (@RSLC_Rapid) April 24, 2023

And you know, parents’ rights are ‘stupid things’.

At least to a Democrat.

Sen. Monty Mason and state Del. Shelly Simonds can be heard ripping Republicans over S.B. 1515, a bill that required pornography websites to verify a user's age to be at least 18 before allowing access to its content. — Dotsthoughts (@DorothyStangle) April 26, 2023

Shocker.

VA State Sen. Monty Mason and state Del. Shelly Simonds can be heard ripping Republicans over S.B. 1515, a bill that required pornography websites to verify a users age to be at least 18 before allowing access to its content…DEMs are groomers — Right Side (@manakinmom) April 26, 2023

They’re certainly not helping themselves, that’s for sure.

***

Related:

Greg Gutfeld just needs ONE tweet to drop a very smug Geraldo Rivera SMEARING Tucker Carlson

Susan Sarandon retweets ‘wiped-from-existence’ clip of Hillary introducing George Soros to American politics

CNN insiders absolutely RIP on Don Lemon, serve up the REAL reason he was let go and just WOW

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!