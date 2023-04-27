Why do Democrats hate parents so much?

Maybe Senator Monty Mason and Delegate Shelly Simonds missed it, but Glenn Youngkin BEAT Terry McAuliffe when he ran on supporting parents’ rights. Yeah, Terry did exactly what these two turnips are doing, mocking parents who are concerned (and rightfully so) about what is happening at schools and in classrooms. Now, while Terry said some stupid stuff, Mason and Simonds really brought home how much Democrats despise the opinions of parents when it comes to educating their children.

How any Virginian parent can support or vote for either of these two candidates or ANY candidate for that matter who so openly hates parents, is beyond this editor.

Watch:

We just don’t get it.

Awful.

Trending

Keepin’ it classy.

And you know, parents’ rights are ‘stupid things’.

At least to a Democrat.

Shocker.

They’re certainly not helping themselves, that’s for sure.

***

Related:

Greg Gutfeld just needs ONE tweet to drop a very smug Geraldo Rivera SMEARING Tucker Carlson

Susan Sarandon retweets ‘wiped-from-existence’ clip of Hillary introducing George Soros to American politics

CNN insiders absolutely RIP on Don Lemon, serve up the REAL reason he was let go and just WOW

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: delegateparentsparents' rightsSenator Monty MasonShelly SimondsVirginiaYoungkin