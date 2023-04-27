We all know Susan Sarandon is no fan of Hillary Clinton. Heck, there are still Hillary-philes who blame Susan for her loss in 2016. Honestly, anyone that obsessed with Hillary can’t possibly be all that bright in the first place but yikes. Move on. Let it go. The woman is the worst of the worst in really expensive and ugly pantsuits. So much yikes.

And speaking of yikes, nice try hiding this one, Hillary.

Seems this video of Clinton praising her good friend George Soros while literally introducing him to American politics and elections was supposedly wiped from existence.

Supposedly.

Watch:

Remember that time when #HillaryClinton introduced her friend #GeorgeSoros and his interest to get involved in US elections? The Internet sure doesn't. Why? Because it has been wiped from existence for the most part. Turns out I found a copy of the file I had archived years… pic.twitter.com/mjGIUyCrIz — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 23, 2023

Yikes.

So much yikes.

It’s hard to show Susan Sarandon retweeted this but a screenshot helps:

Update: I'm actually glad the full video was found archived on CSPAN as it's been scrubbed pretty much everywhere else – and that's the point really. Remember, it's been INTENTIONALLY made mighty scarce (and we understand why) as is evidenced by the overwhelming interest in… — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 23, 2023

Good times.

Why does the fact that Hillary Clinton introduced George Soros to American politics not surprise me. — Bob (@109stitches) April 25, 2023

I got it. Also. I am NOT suicidal — PrivateGirl81 (@PrivateGirl81) April 24, 2023

We suppose we should ALSO clarify that we are not suicidal.

Heh.

People will just say it's AI — High Prairie Mama (@HighPrairieMama) April 24, 2023

Oh, about that?

Nope. We found one copy of the whole thing with much better resolution as a result of this. t's indisputable. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 24, 2023

There it is.

So it was Hillary who brought George Soros into American politics and elections … gosh, we feel shocked.

***

Related:

Adam Kinzinger tries coming for Tucker Carlson and WOOF it does NOT go well for the lil fella

CNN DRAGGED for covering Biden getting caught with pathetic presser ‘cheat sheet’ as only THEY can

CNN insiders absolutely RIP on Don Lemon, serve up the REAL reason he was let go and just WOW

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!