As Twitchy readers know, a very perceptive photographer noticed Biden had a cute little cheat sheet with pre-approved questions from pre-approved reporters. The sheet went so far as to provide pictures and pronunciations of their names.

Gosh, almost as if the entire thing was staged.

*cough cough*

Welp, good news folks, even CNN covered it … as only they can.

Watch this hot mess of ridiculousness.

CNN: Republicans "seizing" on reporters asking Biden scripted questions pic.twitter.com/BlylBM5A3p — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 27, 2023

The story isn’t about the so-called leader of the free world needed a cheat sheet and preapproved questions to hold a presser … no no, it’s about how Republicans have seized on the fact the so-called leader of the free world needs a cheat sheet and preapproved questions to hold a presser.

If Trump had done this, it would have been the news cycle for months. Maybe even his entire term. ‘TRUMP SO SENILE HE CAN’T EVEN ANSWER REAL QUESTIONS FROM THE PRESS! IMPEACH! RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.’

We’re only sort of joking.

Wait… we’re seizing this week? I thought we were still on pounce? — SEMI-(REDACTED) (@SemiRedacted) April 27, 2023

And here we thought we were pouncing. Cripes, make up your minds, CNN.

Just imagine in unscripted Joe Biden press conference, and what a

shjt show that would be. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) April 27, 2023

Wait, we’re seizing? I was still pouncing. You guys gotta communicate this stuff. — BamaCLT (@BamaCLT) April 27, 2023

Republicans are obviously to blame when Democrats and their puppet media coordinate scripted questions with the White House. 🥴🤡 — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) April 27, 2023

Totally.

Heh.

CNN reading note cards the White House sent them — I Am Infrastructure Parody (@WXYZfi) April 27, 2023

Hey, it’s only fair since Biden read the cards CNN sent them.

Ahem.

***

***

