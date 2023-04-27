As Twitchy readers know, Tucker Carlson posted a pretty epic video on Twitter that already has tens of MILLIONS of views. Read that again, MILLIONS. Any idea how many viewers Fox News had in total last night? Gonna guess it wasn’t tens of millions.

Shortly after Tucker dropped his video, #GoTucker (Go Tucker) started to trend and of course, that brought out the whiners who will never, ever have the impact or reach Tucker does. Most of them only have name recognition because they appeal to the lowest, and most hateful common denominator.

Take Ed Krassenstein for example:

When even a simple hashtag freaks them out? Tucker wins.

Oh, and then there’s Media Matters’ CEO (yeah, who knew there was such a thing), Angelo Carusone who got all sorts of fussy and tried to hit both Tucker and Fox News. Look at him grasping at those straws – what a trooper.

There were plenty of other whiners on the trend:

Yeah, you racists and fascists!

Odds that this Anna person loves her some Joy Reid?

You know, we would pay real money if just one of these lawn flamingoes would figure out how to meme.

Nice touch with the whole, folksy, ‘Y’all.’

Wanna bet she watches Rachel Maddow?

The ‘tag’ continues to trend so we will likely add more to this list of whiners as the day goes on.

Stay tuned!

