Pinko Tries to Sell the Benefits of Communism with Promises of... Bigger Pockets on Womens Jeans?

One of the major tactics that Communists have used over the years to win adherents to their cause has been to promise the moon to people if they'll sign on to supporting their utopian economic programs, regardless of how silly or highly unlikely the thing being promised is. You point to historical instances of Communism and say 'Hey, wait a minute, that didn't happen then!" and they mostly just ignore you or at best start huffing about how 'Well, that wasn't REAL Communism, you know.'

Normally these kind of pie-in-the-sky promises take the form things like promises that you'll be able to live your dream of being a poet or a painter because no one has to go to an office from 9-5 or work as a garbage man in utopian Communist countries apparently, but sometimes the promises are more mundane everyday things... like apparently women getting jeans with bigger pockets.

Now we'll give the benefit of the doubt that maybe this was intended as a joke, but if so it was a particularly bad one... especially when one looks at the track record Communist nations have had in providing jeans to their people at all.

I’m old enough to remember when Soviet citizens would pay big money for a pair of American Levis. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) May 6, 2024

LOL! You have to be a parody account. Everyone knows it was nearly impossible to get jeans in the Soviet Union and an entire illegal underground blackmarket for jeans existed under communism.https://t.co/ebb5sHbAva — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) May 6, 2024

Under Communism people will smuggle in capitalist jeans. pic.twitter.com/E4bn9izymg — William Magoffin (@MagoffinWilliam) May 6, 2024

Yes, generally when one is hoping to win hearts and minds it's best to steer clear from doing so with promises of products that your radical ideology is somewhat infamous for having been incapable of providing. Just a thought.

Alert: due to their popularity with the capitalist American pigdogs, blue jeans are heretofore banned in the state of Communist Utopia. — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) May 6, 2024

i read a book interviewing refugees from Kosovo. The main reason some of them talked to the journalist was so he would get them pairs of Levi 501s originals while he was back west — roy grier (@phamnuwen2) May 6, 2024

And the reason why jeans were so popular in the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc is hilarious in itself.

/2

Jeans remained a luxury product in ussr until its collapse in the 90s. The average price of a pair was 3 months' salary! — Rinomorty (@rinomorty) May 6, 2024

One of the reasons that Communists tend to be resistant to actually learning (or acknowledging) the history of Communist countries is because when you look at them they tend to be absurd in the extreme. But next time it'll work as planned, they just know it.

Of course many people popped in to point out the inherent absurdity of having bigger pockets in your jeans in a Communist country for obvious reasons...

And everyone’s pockets will be empty — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) May 6, 2024

Too bad you won't own anything to put in them. — Turkleton (@Turkleton_Cat) May 6, 2024

But nothing to put in them except your travel papers. — Forest Garner (@garner_forest) May 6, 2024

Or rocks probably, dirt. Stuff Communists can just find around because they don't tend to be good at actually making stuff.

Bland.

Boring.



Just like communism. — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) May 6, 2024

Except you’ll have starved to death so won’t have any need for jeans with pockets or not. — Doug Walkinghorse 🟦 (@walkinghorseMT) May 6, 2024

And be made of poor quality, will fall apart after a few wears and you will be hungry and cold. Communism is for losers. — Jonathan Blackstone (@Hen263zz) May 6, 2024

Real 'workers paradise', right?

Pockets that will be as empty as Communism's promises. https://t.co/VYqT4HHCR9 — Anthony S. Layne (@AnthonySLayne) May 6, 2024

It's so funny for someone who grew up in a communist country. There were NO JEANS available. You could only get a pair if someone went abroad in a western country and brought you one. People were not generally allowed to travel west. These were truck drivers or diplomats. https://t.co/pEwRV2jvnQ — Peter Morgenstern (@PeteMorgenstern) May 6, 2024

Such egalitarianism!

This is just stupid, but then again if Communists weren't either incredibly stupid or corrupt they probably wouldn't be Communists.



