AP Reports on Donald Trump Using Another Nazi Reference
Here's a Collection of All the IDs That Foreign Nationals Have Ditched Before...
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Says It's Hard to Overstate How Catastrophic a Rafah...
Commie Clash: Cruddy Keffiyeh-Clad Libs Converge on Conceited Costume-Clad Libs at the Met...
Gay X User Claims Mississippi Is Just Like Gaza in Desperate Bid to...
Judge Threatens to Jail Donald Trump for Violating Gag Order
Former Columnist Describes the 'Ideological Capture' of Scientific American
Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP...
Race-Obsessed Activists Mad Gaza Protests Aren't About THEM. Nikole Hannah-Jones Race Bait...
Prison Cell: Bizarre Video of 'Coffin Room' for Family of Five MAJORLY Mocked...
Need a Tissue? ESPN Writer Whines About Tom Brady Roast
Reuters Falls for Hamas 'Ceasefire' Propaganda
Former 'Obama Guy' and Tea Company CEO Clutches Pearls Over Police Officers Carrying...
Incoherent Imbecile: Pro-Hamas Lefty Gets WRECKED After Complaining IDF Dropped Leaflets i...

Pinko Tries to Sell the Benefits of Communism with Promises of... Bigger Pockets on Womens Jeans?

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on May 06, 2024
Paul Sakuma

One of the major tactics that Communists have used over the years to win adherents to their cause has been to promise the moon to people if they'll sign on to supporting their utopian economic programs, regardless of how silly or highly unlikely the thing being promised is. You point to historical instances of Communism and say 'Hey, wait a minute, that didn't happen then!" and they mostly just ignore you or at best start huffing about how 'Well, that wasn't REAL Communism, you know.'

Advertisement

Normally these kind of pie-in-the-sky promises take the form things like promises that you'll be able to live your dream of being a poet or a painter because no one has to go to an office from 9-5 or work as a garbage man in utopian Communist countries apparently, but sometimes the promises are more mundane everyday things... like apparently women getting jeans with bigger pockets.

Now we'll give the benefit of the doubt that maybe this was intended as a joke, but if so it was a particularly bad one... especially when one looks at the track record Communist nations have had in providing jeans to their people at all.

Yes, generally when one is hoping to win hearts and minds it's best to steer clear from doing so with promises of products that your radical ideology is somewhat infamous for having been incapable of providing. Just a thought.

Recommended

Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP Supporters (Thread)
Coucy
Advertisement

And the reason why jeans were so popular in the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc is hilarious in itself.

One of the reasons that Communists tend to be resistant to actually learning (or acknowledging) the history of Communist countries is because when you look at them they tend to be absurd in the extreme. But next time it'll work as planned, they just know it.

Of course many people popped in to point out the inherent absurdity of having bigger pockets in your jeans in a Communist country for obvious reasons...

Or rocks probably, dirt. Stuff Communists can just find around because they don't tend to be good at actually making stuff.

Advertisement

Real 'workers paradise', right?

Such egalitarianism! 

This is just stupid, but then again if Communists weren't either incredibly stupid or corrupt they probably wouldn't be Communists.


Tags: COMMUNISM DRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP Supporters (Thread)
Coucy
Commie Clash: Cruddy Keffiyeh-Clad Libs Converge on Conceited Costume-Clad Libs at the Met Gala
FuzzyChimp
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Says It's Hard to Overstate How Catastrophic a Rafah Invasion Would Be
Brett T.
Gay X User Claims Mississippi Is Just Like Gaza in Desperate Bid to Make Everything about 'Theirself'
Coucy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Former Columnist Describes the 'Ideological Capture' of Scientific American
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP Supporters (Thread) Coucy
Advertisement