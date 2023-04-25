Would you look at that? Cenk Uygur is upset with the DNC for not allowing any debates in the 2024 primary. Gosh, it’s almost as if this is what happens when you elect an authoritarian a-hole like Biden who clearly has the backing of the authoritarian a-hole DNC.

Kinda hard to feel sorry for Cenk or any of the Democrats when you know, they voted for this.

The DNC knows Biden can’t debate so they’re not allowing any debates. They know he’ll get lost, shakes hands with someone who isn’t there, say something inappropriate, doze off, maybe even wet himself, and that wouldn’t look good for them.

Especially when the GOP has a pretty exceptional bench from Trump to Scott and everyone in between. Biden debating other Democrats (and making it very clear he has no business running again) would be like blood in the water for Republicans.

Undemocratic and ridiculous or not.

Too bad, so sad.

You guys literally created this.

We warned you.

Even the majority of Democrats don’t want Biden but like any good Democrat, they’ll get what they get and LIKE IT.

Crazy how anyone could ever support a monarchy in America.

Wow.

More authoritarianism.

Yup.

Indeed he would.

