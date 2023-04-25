Would you look at that? Cenk Uygur is upset with the DNC for not allowing any debates in the 2024 primary. Gosh, it’s almost as if this is what happens when you elect an authoritarian a-hole like Biden who clearly has the backing of the authoritarian a-hole DNC.

Kinda hard to feel sorry for Cenk or any of the Democrats when you know, they voted for this.

DNC has already announced that it will not allow any debates in 2024 primary. Biden is not to be challenged. Everyone on the Democratic side must shut up and fall in line. Not having debates is undemocratic and ridiculous. No progressive should agree to this kind of power grab. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 24, 2023

The DNC knows Biden can’t debate so they’re not allowing any debates. They know he’ll get lost, shakes hands with someone who isn’t there, say something inappropriate, doze off, maybe even wet himself, and that wouldn’t look good for them.

Especially when the GOP has a pretty exceptional bench from Trump to Scott and everyone in between. Biden debating other Democrats (and making it very clear he has no business running again) would be like blood in the water for Republicans.

Undemocratic and ridiculous or not.

Progressives in Washington don't speak for progressive voters. In my experience, not one progressive voter wants Biden to be the Democratic nominee. Not one. Please don't pretend they do for your own political benefit. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 24, 2023

Too bad, so sad.

You guys literally created this.

We warned you.

.@cenkuygur reacts to a new poll that shows over 70% of Americans and 51% of #Democrats don't want @POTUS to run again in 2024: "Why are our only two choices two people who are DEEPLY disliked?" #tytlive pic.twitter.com/kso73bRdM4 — The Young Turks (@TheYoungTurks) April 25, 2023

Even the majority of Democrats don’t want Biden but like any good Democrat, they’ll get what they get and LIKE IT.

I don’t mind this at all this time around. The stakes are so much higher than ever before and we can’t afford to give the extremists an inch. — Rebecah Boynton (@becboynton) April 24, 2023

Crazy how anyone could ever support a monarchy in America.

Wow.

Dude, when virtually the entire Congressional Progressive Caucus voted to allow Biden to send $30 billion to Ukraine, it pretty much confirmed for me that the Democratic Party is just a vassal party of the warmongering state. — Robert Archer (@arrowoog) April 24, 2023

You helped bring the Democratic Party and a nation to this point. Shut up, sit down, fall in line, and obey the party wishes. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) April 25, 2023

Are you actually pretending as if this is some new and aberrant behavior of theirs? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) April 25, 2023

This is what you people on the left vote for. More and more consolidation of power into the hands of fewer and fewer, until there's only one dictator who treats everyone like garbage. This is what your journey toward socialism ultimately brings. — Chris Rabideau (@ChrisRab70) April 25, 2023

More authoritarianism.

Yup.

Democrat voters pretending that they ever had a choice in who would be the nominee. 🤣 Old enough to remember Hillary being handed the nomination over Bernie. Good times. 😆 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 25, 2023

The progressives are doing the power grab. Did you just wake up to the reality of the dem party. — That American (@Calltoart) April 25, 2023

Stalin would be proud. — National Park Toad Licker 🇺🇸 (@EricVldw) April 25, 2023

Indeed he would.

NEW –> Yashar Ali drops SCOOP about WHY Tucker Carlson and Fox News ‘parted ways’ in thread

