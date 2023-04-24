Adam Kinzinger sure loves to support the war in Ukraine. It’s … weird. It’s probably why this very simple tweet from Senator Mike Lee (on his personal account no less) upset the little feller. Lee brings up a great point, Putin is bad (like, really bad), but this is not our war.

From Daily Caller:

Republican lawmakers in the House and the Senate sent a letter Thursday to President Joe Biden, calling on him and his administration to stop sending “unrestrained” U.S. aid to Ukraine.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which was spearheaded by Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Arizona Rep. Eli Crane, before it was sent to Biden. In it, the lawmakers mention risks associated with continuing to supply Ukraine with weapons and military aid, noting that such actions could make the situation worse and lead to a proxy war with Russia.

“Unrestrained U.S. aid for Ukraine must come to an end, and we will adamantly oppose all future aid packages unless they are linked to a clear diplomatic strategy designed to bring this war to a rapid conclusion,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

Unrestrained spending.

Yup.

Cue the meltdown from Kinzinger:

Notice, CNN’s favorite Senior Political Analyst doesn’t really have an argument, just a nasty insult.

Lee fired back, big time:

But wait, there’s more.

Where does it end?

A fair question.

Which totally freaked out the pro-war side of the party:

Not to mention Lee triggered Mr. War Happy/Warmonger himself, David Frum.

Frum never met a war he couldn’t get behind.

Sounds an awful lot like, ‘If you’re not with us, you’re against us.’

*eye roll*

This didn’t go well for Frum.

Yup.

It’s a really horrible way to communicate. We agree.

***

