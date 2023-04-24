Adam Kinzinger sure loves to support the war in Ukraine. It’s … weird. It’s probably why this very simple tweet from Senator Mike Lee (on his personal account no less) upset the little feller. Lee brings up a great point, Putin is bad (like, really bad), but this is not our war.

Putin’s bad, but this isn’t our war. https://t.co/2OxFS6R9Wi — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 23, 2023

From Daily Caller:

Republican lawmakers in the House and the Senate sent a letter Thursday to President Joe Biden, calling on him and his administration to stop sending “unrestrained” U.S. aid to Ukraine. The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which was spearheaded by Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Arizona Rep. Eli Crane, before it was sent to Biden. In it, the lawmakers mention risks associated with continuing to supply Ukraine with weapons and military aid, noting that such actions could make the situation worse and lead to a proxy war with Russia. “Unrestrained U.S. aid for Ukraine must come to an end, and we will adamantly oppose all future aid packages unless they are linked to a clear diplomatic strategy designed to bring this war to a rapid conclusion,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

Cue the meltdown from Kinzinger:

Weak weak man you are — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) April 23, 2023

Notice, CNN’s favorite Senior Political Analyst doesn’t really have an argument, just a nasty insult.

Lee fired back, big time:

Excuse me? Strength isn’t manifested by printing $113 trillion to fight a proxy war against a nuclear-armed adversary. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 24, 2023

Warmongering isn’t a sign of strength. https://t.co/PA9mbQE8pF — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 24, 2023

Are those 110,000 Americans less worth fighting and spending to protect than Ukrainians? Did we devote anything close to the same efforts to reinforcing our own border rather than Ukraine’s? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 24, 2023

At what point do we conclude that we have spent enough on Ukraine? If it’s not $113 billion, then how much is enough? Where does it end? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 24, 2023

Which totally freaked out the pro-war side of the party:

You support this war. I don’t. https://t.co/dHZeqnxFQK — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 24, 2023

Not to mention Lee triggered Mr. War Happy/Warmonger himself, David Frum.

Frum never met a war he couldn’t get behind.

If a United States senator refuses to support a US administration and NATO allies defending a European Union candidate state against invasion and atrocity, he's not "antiwar." He's doing everything in his very considerable power to assist one side of that the war, the wrong side. https://t.co/HlAhoxX3F4 — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 24, 2023

Sounds an awful lot like, ‘If you’re not with us, you’re against us.’

There is no NATO policy or agreement that requires defense of "candidates" — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) April 24, 2023

So you and Zelensky think Ukraine is a candidate state, LMFAO. 10 years ago you would have never said this and with corruption rampant, when did they qualify? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 24, 2023

sorry bob-no american interests are at risk-unless you are an executive or a major investor in american MIC contractors. And take that ridiculous ukraine flag out of your bio, rube — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) April 24, 2023

“Either you agree with me and support what I want you to support or you’re an evil authoritarian sympathizer.” — Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) April 24, 2023

