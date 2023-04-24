At this time, nobody really knows what happened between Tucker Carlson and Fox News but Tucker himself and maybe a few people at the network. It could have been something as simple as a contract hiccup … or it could have been more. We just don’t know and who knows if we ever really will?

Ok, so that’s not necessarily fair, if and when Tucker lands elsewhere (or does his own thing) he’ll likely fill us all in.

Glenn Greenwald put together a short thread reminding everyone what Tucker stood for, believed in, and pushed on his show.

Tucker was the cable host who most: * Opposed US proxy war in Ukraine; * Denounced CIA, FBI and DHS for its systemic lies and corruption; * Devoted himself to a pardon for Julian Assange; * Objected to regime change efforts in Cuba; * Criticized Trump Admin's militarism. pic.twitter.com/PEduNzOyW6 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 24, 2023

That’s RIGHT. He did criticize Trump for militarism and yes he did push to get Assange released.

We’d forgotten about those things.

Not to mention the whole J6 footage thing …

Glenn continued:

From 8pm to 9pm on Fox, there was extreme, even fundamental, disagreements between Tucker and Hannity on those key issues – the kind of internal debate unthinkable on any other network: in lockstep. I'd wager the new 8pm host will be far more aligned with Hannity: standard GOP. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 24, 2023

*sigh*

This stinks.

I'm not making claims, yet, on what caused this separation. I'm just noting: the removal of Tucker means the elimination of the only real, sustained dissent on US militarism, the US Security State and more 👆(Laura & Jesse Waters are the only others in prime-time near that). — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 24, 2023

Tucker will be missed … BIGLY.

A major irony is that Tucker's separation from Fox may be the best thing that could happen to him in terms of his influence and impact. The sector of media growing most explosively are independent platforms. Joe Rogan is vastly more influential than every MSNBC and CNN host. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 24, 2023

Ding ding ding.

No matter how free you believe you are when you're attached to a media corporation, there are subtle yet powerful ways it constrains and limits you. What people most distrust are media corporations, and what they crave most are authentic voices that come only with independence. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 24, 2023

Oh, and don’t forget that it was only just yesterday when AOC was openly talking about the need for MORE regulations around conservative media and was pushing for Tucker to be banned even. We’d like to think this was all coincidental but …

Don't forget: yesterday, AOC went on the show of Biden's ex WH Press Secretary and demanded the Govt ban Tucker from being allowed on TV. Dems like AOC are utter authoritarians who crave state censorship. Independent platforms are immune from that.pic.twitter.com/sGdU5tG0ih — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 24, 2023

Don’t mind us, we’re just adjusting our tinfoil hat.

***

Related:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders reminds us she’s THE QUEEN of triggering Lefties with ‘real women’ beer ad (watch)

Moms for Liberty DROPS CBS for DELIBERATELY ignoring the actual books (porn) they’re fighting

Tim Robbins calls out ’embarrassed, compromised media HACKS’ in EPIC pro-free speech thread

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!