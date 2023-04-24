At this time, nobody really knows what happened between Tucker Carlson and Fox News but Tucker himself and maybe a few people at the network. It could have been something as simple as a contract hiccup … or it could have been more. We just don’t know and who knows if we ever really will?

Ok, so that’s not necessarily fair, if and when Tucker lands elsewhere (or does his own thing) he’ll likely fill us all in.

Glenn Greenwald put together a short thread reminding everyone what Tucker stood for, believed in, and pushed on his show.

That’s RIGHT. He did criticize Trump for militarism and yes he did push to get Assange released.

We’d forgotten about those things.

Not to mention the whole J6 footage thing …

Glenn continued:

*sigh*

This stinks.

Tucker will be missed … BIGLY.

Ding ding ding.

Oh, and don’t forget that it was only just yesterday when AOC was openly talking about the need for MORE regulations around conservative media and was pushing for Tucker to be banned even. We’d like to think this was all coincidental but …

Don’t mind us, we’re just adjusting our tinfoil hat.

***

***

