Huh. We didn’t have, ‘Hollywood actor calls down the thunder on the mainstream media’ on our Bingo card for this lovely Monday morning, and yet … here we are. It’s tough with the blue check piece being what it is on Twitter now (we won’t even bore you with the nonsense from legacy checks whining about people who pay for a service), but we checked and double-checked and yup, this really is Tim Robbins.

And he really did drop the media right on its pointy little head.

Seeing him bring up the Twitter Files as well? That’s the icing on the cake.

Recently, independent journalists @mtaibbi @shellenberger @bariweiss have been exposing a massive censorship operation by the US government to control content on social media and eliminate any dissenting voices. Have you read their reporting? Or are you listening to the… https://t.co/n1f3TAY9E2 — Tim Robbins (@TimRobbins1) April 24, 2023

Then an Orwell quote?

And even a cute little ‘meme’ making a mockery of the media ignoring the very real story of the government working to actively censor and control what people hear, see, think, believe … and ultimately maybe even how they vote.

So there’s at least one old fashioned Hollywood liberal left. God bless ya, Tim. — Vanessa Chase🇳🇱🚜 (@VanessaChaseOG) April 24, 2023

We see so many crazy progressives and Leftists we’ve sorta forgotten what an actual liberal looks like.

Wow! I wasn’t expecting this read at 8am EST on a Monday morning. — Drew (@_Drew_2_U) April 24, 2023

Tweet of the day 🔥 — Kat A 🌸 (@SaiKate108) April 24, 2023

Bravo sir! At least your are consistent and that I can appreciate. — The Unvaccinated Variant (@sellers_saul) April 24, 2023

It's giving me hope that a free and independent press has emerged. I am subscribed to all three. Thanks for helping the world see the truth! — Saint Snap⚜️ Amateur Market Crasher (@EastVillageSnap) April 24, 2023

Wouldn’t that be amazing? An actual unbiased and free press?

As members of Congress openly call for censorship of their opponents. — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) April 24, 2023

Yup, good ol’ AOC.

Thanks for shining a light on this, Tim. It's important for the masses to see/hear another POV from celebrities – which has largely been largely absent, with some exceptions, for a long time. — GBR Dude (@husker_backer) April 24, 2023

