Huh. We didn’t have, ‘Hollywood actor calls down the thunder on the mainstream media’ on our Bingo card for this lovely Monday morning, and yet … here we are. It’s tough with the blue check piece being what it is on Twitter now (we won’t even bore you with the nonsense from legacy checks whining about people who pay for a service), but we checked and double-checked and yup, this really is Tim Robbins.

And he really did drop the media right on its pointy little head.

Seeing him bring up the Twitter Files as well? That’s the icing on the cake.

Booyah.

Then an Orwell quote?

And even a cute little ‘meme’ making a mockery of the media ignoring the very real story of the government working to actively censor and control what people hear, see, think, believe … and ultimately maybe even how they vote.

We see so many crazy progressives and Leftists we’ve sorta forgotten what an actual liberal looks like.

Wouldn’t that be amazing? An actual unbiased and free press?

Yup, good ol’ AOC.

