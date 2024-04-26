Biden Campaign's Warning to Media About WH Correspondents' Dinner Should Be in a Trump Ad

WOOF! First Joke/Story of The Onion's Ben Collins Era Drops and It's Even...
Doug P.  |  11:15 AM on April 26, 2024
Meme

The internal polls inside the Biden White House and at the DNC must be pretty horrible if they're feeling compelled to try and shore up the "journalist" vote by reminding them this could be the final year for the yearly (usually) shindig if a certain somebody wins the November election.

Advertisement

Not only do the Dems want people to believe a Trump win would be "the end of democracy," but apparently it would also mean the end of the White House Correspondents' Dinner: 

Here's part of that DNC post:

Ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd released the following statement:

“We hope everyone has a good time this weekend, because if Donald Trump wins in November, this Saturday could also be known as the last White House Correspondents’ Dinner. To state the obvious: Trump is a thin-skinned narcissist who – despite spending seemingly every waking moment glued to his seat consuming cable news – is constantly attacking the free press and unable to handle a little good-natured ribbing. He skipped the White House Correspondents’ Dinner every single year he was in office because of his deep-seated insecurities and pathetic desperation to be liked by the same people he rails against – and that was before he outright banned members of his administration from attending at all. Fun and jokes aside this weekend, Saturday is also a reminder of what’s at stake with an angry, vengeful Trump on the ballot. He may be a punchline, but he is also a sad, vindictive wannabe authoritarian who shows no respect for the First Amendment – or the Fourth Estate.”

The last White House correspondents' dinner? 

Right?

It's been recommended that the Trump campaign "pounce" on this: 

The MSM might be upset to know how many people wouldn't care if there was never another WHCD. 

