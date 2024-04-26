Biden Campaign's Warning to Media About WH Correspondents' Dinner Should Be in a Trump Ad

The internal polls inside the Biden White House and at the DNC must be pretty horrible if they're feeling compelled to try and shore up the "journalist" vote by reminding them this could be the final year for the yearly (usually) shindig if a certain somebody wins the November election.

Advertisement

Not only do the Dems want people to believe a Trump win would be "the end of democracy," but apparently it would also mean the end of the White House Correspondents' Dinner:

So the Biden Administration is just openly allying with fellow Democratic Party institution the WH Correspondents Dinner. Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/QKc2knW6C3 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 26, 2024

Here's part of that DNC post:

Ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd released the following statement: “We hope everyone has a good time this weekend, because if Donald Trump wins in November, this Saturday could also be known as the last White House Correspondents’ Dinner. To state the obvious: Trump is a thin-skinned narcissist who – despite spending seemingly every waking moment glued to his seat consuming cable news – is constantly attacking the free press and unable to handle a little good-natured ribbing. He skipped the White House Correspondents’ Dinner every single year he was in office because of his deep-seated insecurities and pathetic desperation to be liked by the same people he rails against – and that was before he outright banned members of his administration from attending at all. Fun and jokes aside this weekend, Saturday is also a reminder of what’s at stake with an angry, vengeful Trump on the ballot. He may be a punchline, but he is also a sad, vindictive wannabe authoritarian who shows no respect for the First Amendment – or the Fourth Estate.”

The last White House correspondents' dinner?

Oh no not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner anything but that — ben 🌐🏗️🏡 (@hayesy316) April 26, 2024

How will America survive without this annual circle-jerk — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 26, 2024

Right?

The White House is openly bragging about its cozy relationship with you and the news media. Your profession is garbage. https://t.co/1fKsHY9Lon — Matt Bennett (@MattBesq) April 26, 2024

It's been recommended that the Trump campaign "pounce" on this:

Trump should make this an ad https://t.co/mh1JR6xWoC pic.twitter.com/sgsEomSxfS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 26, 2024

"If Trump wins, this could be the last WH Correspondents Dinner..."



Seems like an endorsement of Trump. — Geoff Walker (@gewa76) April 26, 2024

This alone should gain Trump at least a million votes. https://t.co/iSx1M7ZNoL — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRightWingM) April 26, 2024

The MSM might be upset to know how many people wouldn't care if there was never another WHCD.