'Mama, I'm Coming Home:' Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on July 22, 2025
PA via AP

Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman and rock legend turned lovable TV dad, has died. He was 76 years old.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Prince of Darkness and one of heavy metal’s most iconic stars, has died. He was 76.

He died “surrounded by love,” his family said in a statement to The Sun on Tuesday. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

News of Osbourne’s death comes more than five years after he announced his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in January 2020.

Osbourne was born in Birmingham, England in 1948 to parents Lilian and John. He was the fourth of six children; he had three older sisters -- Jean, Iris, and Gillian -- and two younger brothers -- Paul and Tony.

Osbourne had a rough childhood punctuated by struggles with dyslexia and bullying and he attempted suicide multiple times as a teenager. 

He left school at 15 to work various jobs in construction, as a plumber apprentice, a toolmaker, and even in a slaughterhouse.

Music gave Osbourne a much-needed outlet and he credited The Beatles with inspiring his love of music.

Osbourne did a short stint in prison at 17 after robbing a clothing shop and being unable to pay the fine.

In 1967, Osbourne was hired as the lead singer of Rare Breed, a band formed by Geezer Butler.

The first band broke up after two shows and Osbourne joined Polka Tulk Blues with guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward. They renamed the band Earth but following a scheduling mix-up, dubbed their group Black Sabbath in 1969.

The name stuck.

Amazing.

Osbourne was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame both as a member of Black Sabbath and as a solo artist. He married Thelma Riley in 1971 and welcomed children Louis and Jessica. They were divorced in 1982. Osbourne married Sharon that same year and welcomed Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

Osbourne recently went on a farewell tour that ended only a couple of weeks ago.

He loved his fans.

He was able to say goodbye to fans.

Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon, his children, and several grandchildren.

He is also survived by legions of fans.

We send our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

May the Prince of Darkness rest in peace.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC

