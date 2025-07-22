'Mama, I'm Coming Home:' Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman and rock legend turned lovable TV dad, has died. He was 76 years old.

Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, dead at 76 https://t.co/UKjFinQjwJ pic.twitter.com/SaRxh0gouG — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Prince of Darkness and one of heavy metal’s most iconic stars, has died. He was 76. He died “surrounded by love,” his family said in a statement to The Sun on Tuesday. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.” News of Osbourne’s death comes more than five years after he announced his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in January 2020.

Osbourne was born in Birmingham, England in 1948 to parents Lilian and John. He was the fourth of six children; he had three older sisters -- Jean, Iris, and Gillian -- and two younger brothers -- Paul and Tony.

In LA w/ Ozzy years ago…Sharon gave me a cat (of course I named him Ozzy) #Ozzy pic.twitter.com/MPyVbJFqQv — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) July 22, 2025

Osbourne had a rough childhood punctuated by struggles with dyslexia and bullying and he attempted suicide multiple times as a teenager.

He left school at 15 to work various jobs in construction, as a plumber apprentice, a toolmaker, and even in a slaughterhouse.

Music gave Osbourne a much-needed outlet and he credited The Beatles with inspiring his love of music.

🚨 BREAKING: OZZY OSBOURNE HAS DlED AT 76, per AP



We lost a true legend today.



Rest in peace, Ozzy 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZiW8XQvR6T — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 22, 2025

Osbourne did a short stint in prison at 17 after robbing a clothing shop and being unable to pay the fine.

In 1967, Osbourne was hired as the lead singer of Rare Breed, a band formed by Geezer Butler.

Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YVKpAz6FKg — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 22, 2025

The first band broke up after two shows and Osbourne joined Polka Tulk Blues with guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward. They renamed the band Earth but following a scheduling mix-up, dubbed their group Black Sabbath in 1969.

The name stuck.

RIP Ozzy, whose most legendary Ozzy moment took place in Des Moines January 20, 1982 pic.twitter.com/2noaUgVcmi — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 22, 2025

OMG Ozzy Osbourne just passed away.



F-ing RIP Ozzy, what a life man. I was just listening to some of his music on my run this morning.



He will live on through his music for generations to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/SNIpuswKSP — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) July 22, 2025

Osbourne was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame both as a member of Black Sabbath and as a solo artist. He married Thelma Riley in 1971 and welcomed children Louis and Jessica. They were divorced in 1982. Osbourne married Sharon that same year and welcomed Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

RIP, Ozzy. Sure had fun driving our 8th grade music teacher, Mr. Spencer, absolutely nuts with this album. pic.twitter.com/cuxyTOZHhH — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) July 22, 2025

Osbourne recently went on a farewell tour that ended only a couple of weeks ago.

JUST IN: Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76 just days after his final performance.



“Ozzy's working with his therapist every single day,” his wife Sharon said shortly before his passing.



“Ozzy's number one thing in life is his fans, so he's working hard to be ready… pic.twitter.com/6TH9zRQPtv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 22, 2025

We're grateful Ozzy Osbourne poured his heart into doing what he loved one last time before he left us.



Rest in peace, Prince of Darkness. pic.twitter.com/GZHzmJ8f3O — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 22, 2025

Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon, his children, and several grandchildren.

We send our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

May the Prince of Darkness rest in peace.