Would you believe this ‘Amazing Atheist’ person has over 95k followers? We’re willing to bet he was a legacy blue check as well because the former owners of Twitter loved the trans activist stuff – and the crazier, creepier, and more obnoxious it was, the better. And hey, we know this is a really gross tweet (apologies) but we thought, dear reader, you’d like to see the women who took him apart for calling them transphobes.

Sorry bro, actual women do not have … that part.

We just don’t.

And no amount of surgeries, hormones, or annoying, frothy-mouthed, loud agendas can change that. Not to mention knowing this does not in any way make us transphobes.

There’s just not.

We’re guessing he’s far from ok.

He’s desperately and completely entrenched in a religion … the irony.

Something like that.

And c’mon, this guy isn’t an atheist, he’s an anti-theist … the type who gives actual atheists a bad name.

He thought he was being edgy and shocking.

But turns out he was only being gross, creepy, and annoying.

It will be very entertaining.

Well, not for the atheists.

Not sure he can help it.

Ding ding ding.

Nope.

And knowing this is not true does not make anyone triggered.

He seems a bit upset about being whooped so impressively and badly … he added ‘Christian’ to his tweet whining about transphobes this time.

Poor little creepy atheist.

