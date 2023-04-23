Would you believe this ‘Amazing Atheist’ person has over 95k followers? We’re willing to bet he was a legacy blue check as well because the former owners of Twitter loved the trans activist stuff – and the crazier, creepier, and more obnoxious it was, the better. And hey, we know this is a really gross tweet (apologies) but we thought, dear reader, you’d like to see the women who took him apart for calling them transphobes.

Sorry bro, actual women do not have … that part.

We just don’t.

And no amount of surgeries, hormones, or annoying, frothy-mouthed, loud agendas can change that. Not to mention knowing this does not in any way make us transphobes.

There’s just not.

Atheists be like “I can be moral without sky daddy,” and then post stuff like this. You okay bud? https://t.co/q9qumSBAOO — Silk Spectre (@Silk_Spectr) April 23, 2023

We’re guessing he’s far from ok.

Claims to be an atheist, follows the new unofficial state religion of the West https://t.co/WpejnB0HDr — Eli🇿abeth (@CrazyCatComrade) April 23, 2023

He’s desperately and completely entrenched in a religion … the irony.

So, going full blown homophobe to own the transphobes, eh? https://t.co/529FAnIiHP — The Notorious B-O-O (@IzaBooboo) April 23, 2023

Something like that.

And c’mon, this guy isn’t an atheist, he’s an anti-theist … the type who gives actual atheists a bad name.

Wait, if I don’t want to suck girl anything does that make me a transphobe? Because 1) I’m not attracted to girls or boys, I’m attracted to women and men. 2) What I find attractive in women is very different from what I find attractive in men. 3) If I don’t find you,… https://t.co/mN5ChIr27P — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) April 23, 2023

He thought he was being edgy and shocking.

But turns out he was only being gross, creepy, and annoying.

One day I will write about how so many popular atheists fell head first into the most glaring irrationality of our time. https://t.co/7ntvorertL — Sarah Haider 👾 (@SarahTheHaider) April 23, 2023

It will be very entertaining.

Well, not for the atheists.

Don't be a vulgar pig.

Your belief in gendered souls defies your claim of being an atheist. https://t.co/Gyn8qnfkLy — DWatters 🟣⚪️🟢. 🦖 (@dwatters60) April 23, 2023

Not sure he can help it.

Idiots like this give atheism a bad name. https://t.co/hi6a9107Hj — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 23, 2023

Ding ding ding.

Pregnant men exist. Get triggered. 🫃 — The Amazing Atheist (@amazingatheist) April 23, 2023

Nope.

And knowing this is not true does not make anyone triggered.

He seems a bit upset about being whooped so impressively and badly … he added ‘Christian’ to his tweet whining about transphobes this time.

Christian Transphobes believe a talking snake tricked a woman into eating magic fruit forbidden by an invisible sky king—and that’s why the world sucks. But they can’t believe a person can adopt a social role that doesn’t “traditionally” correlate to their genitalia. LOL — The Amazing Atheist (@amazingatheist) April 23, 2023

Poor little creepy atheist.

***

Related:

Hello 9-1-1? We’d like to report a murder: Elon Musk makes Stephen King look even WORSE with Ukraine burn

AOC smearing Tucker Carlson while demanding more regulations on conservative media does NOT go well

Tucker Carlson pulls ZERO punches calling the trans movement OUT in EPIC speech (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!