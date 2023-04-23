Rob Wood is right. Nobody in the mainstream media talks like Tucker Carlson … we wish they would. Now, this video is about six minutes long but it’s worth watching the entire thing, especially the part about what the transgender movement is actually doing to our country.

How it doesn’t make sense and how we’re no longer talking about what will better the country for all of us. Sadly, that is a thing of the past.

Watch:

Nobody in main stream media talks like this…pic.twitter.com/y3o8xzNJEQ — Rob Wood (@coachrobwood) April 23, 2023

The trans movement is dangerous to this country.

Sorry, not sorry.

“It’s not a political movement, it’s evil.” 💯 — Phanuel (@TheAngelofTruth) April 23, 2023

He is a national treasure. He sees the big picture like no other. He’s also entertaining and self deprecating which is fun to watch. — Sarah Andrews (@sarahfulton2000) April 23, 2023

I agree with him 💯, Media/tech though is how it makes it the biggest challenge to fight, it opened that doorway. — Andy McDuffee (@andymcduffee) April 23, 2023

Good. Thanks for posting this. He is right on point. — Dhart12 (@D_odover) April 23, 2023

Not surprising that he’s popular – and hated. — Jason (@JasonTheArtGuy) April 23, 2023

Most brutally honest and fearless people are.

The entire speech should be required listening for every Republican politician in the country. Most have no idea. — james katchen (@realjskatchen) April 23, 2023

The ending though … fire 🔥 — Ted Giese 🦬 (@RevTedGiese) April 23, 2023

Tucker gets it.

He just does.

We wish the mainstream media could figure it out.

***

***

