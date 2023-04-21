How hard do you think Elon Musk laughed at this?

We saw a lot of people complaining about losing their precious blue checks (and having to pay for them, THE NERVE), but this from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claiming that natural disasters are going to be even worse? REALLY?

HOO boy.

Jokes aside, this is setting the stage for major potential harm when a natural disaster hits and no one knows what agencies, reporters, or outlets are real. Not long ago we had major flash floods. We had to mobilize trusted info fast to save lives. Today just made that harder https://t.co/bAG8ayBTa6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2023

*sigh*

No it isn't it takes 2 seconds to look at someone's twitter profile to know whether or not they are authentic 💁🏻‍♀️ if you don't like it you can leave Twitter you won't be missed. — Samantha Ura ☣️ (@cheshirepixie89) April 21, 2023

ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) April 21, 2023

Yeah, we laughed too.

Ffs brain trust, there's an EAS that's nationwide that goes off all the time and hits every cell phone in the area effected. Amber alerts. Silver alerts. Tornados. Hurricanes. You're hyperventilating over nonsense — A 6 Pack of Sam Adams (@37smadAmaS) April 21, 2023

Brain trust.

Heh.

That’s so perfect for Sandy.

That account is fine. Gray checks are the ones folks should be listening to, in those instances, not blue checks. pic.twitter.com/3FQqdHaPWF — Amory Blaine (@AmoryBlaineDC) April 21, 2023

WELL DUH.

She’s a gray check herself so you’d think she’d know that … LOL

Then again, maybe not.

Considering how much you government officials waste money, springing $84 a year is the line you draw in the sand? — Michael (@CrownAddiction) April 21, 2023

“But it’s not a BLUE CHECKMARK!” LOL — Cruadin (@cruadin) April 21, 2023

Or, you know, they could just pay for the use. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) April 21, 2023

Crazy.

You're such a joke, Sandy Cortez! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — John Cole (@Alt1J) April 21, 2023

And we’re laughing AT her, not with her.

***

***

