Ok, so we KNOW the word ‘trigger’ is like SOOOOOO 2018 but honestly you guys, we’re not sure what else you’d call what happened to Pete Buttigieg when he saw this fairly simple meme from Lauren Boebert. He would have been far better off ignoring it because snapping at her only made him look angrier and more insecure about his gig.

It’s not every day you see a Biden admin official get into a Twitter fight over a meme but hey, we were here FOR IT.

Lucky you.

Ok, considering how many train derailments and transportation emergencies we’ve seen while ol’ Pete is in charge this is fair. All that creative? Not especially … but it still got under his skin, which is really funnier than Boebert’s meme even.

Your budget plan cuts railroad safety inspections. https://t.co/eNVcjb8vRu — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) April 20, 2023

Boebert wrote the budget? Hrm. That’s a new one.

We estimate its impact on FRA would mean about 1,000 fewer rail safety inspection days next year and 30,000 fewer miles of track inspected annually. If you care about preventing derailments, please change course and help us increase accountability for freight railroads. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) April 20, 2023

Poor Pete, it’s always someone else’s fault, eh bro?

We didn't have shipping ports, airlines and trains all failing all the time until you took office. You are the common element in all this failure. You can't make stuff work no matter how much money you have. It's a management issue, not a budget issue. — Photo of John Wayne (@ThatOldCoyote) April 21, 2023

Ding ding ding.

Dude you’re not inspecting anything. And if you are, shame on you. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) April 21, 2023

Seriously. Was he trying to own himself here or what?

Bull Crap!

Don't let the trains run if they can't be done safely.

That statement implies you'll let safety inspections be bypassed.

Are you? If not, then the safety inspections are not getting cuts. — There are some who call me…Tom?🍺😎🤘 (@knox_fort) April 21, 2023

You back from paternity leave? — Dr Evil (@md_stat) April 21, 2023

HA HA HA HA

Hey, fair question. The guy is on vacation a lot.

"It's everyone else's fault but mine." – the Democrat motto. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) April 21, 2023

Need a few more …

We’ve had every type of transportation calamity on your watch, but great Twitter burn. — Westchester Mom (@WNYOpenSchools) April 21, 2023

2 years to implement changes and because you're incompetent…nothing. Now, suddenly, you need more $. Sorry, you couldn't repair potholes in Podunk, Indiana. You are completely unqualified for the position. Good news for you is that you are not alone in the Lieden clown show. pic.twitter.com/LKK8sYH0jQ — Michael (@alex051496) April 21, 2023

Precision Scheduled Railroading was implemented long before this budget and cut inspections times in half. While companies like Norfolk Southern posted RECORD profits in 2022. The buck stops with you, Mr “Secretary”. — CannCon *Thug Shaker Central Sgt at Arms* (@CannConActual) April 21, 2023

Sadly, as with everyone in this ridiculously inept, useless, identity-driven administration, the buck never ‘stops’ with any of them.

Boebert came back and dropped him:

.@SecretaryPete your administration requested $2.6 billion to advance gender equity. THAT is not putting the American taxpayer first. Nice try! https://t.co/3kwpiVi9RR — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 21, 2023

Yup, nice try.

***

***

