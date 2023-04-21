Ok, so we KNOW the word ‘trigger’ is like SOOOOOO 2018 but honestly you guys, we’re not sure what else you’d call what happened to Pete Buttigieg when he saw this fairly simple meme from Lauren Boebert. He would have been far better off ignoring it because snapping at her only made him look angrier and more insecure about his gig.

It’s not every day you see a Biden admin official get into a Twitter fight over a meme but hey, we were here FOR IT.

Lucky you.

Ok, considering how many train derailments and transportation emergencies we’ve seen while ol’ Pete is in charge this is fair. All that creative? Not especially … but it still got under his skin, which is really funnier than Boebert’s meme even.

Boebert wrote the budget? Hrm. That’s a new one.

Poor Pete, it’s always someone else’s fault, eh bro?

Trending

Ding ding ding.

Seriously. Was he trying to own himself here or what?

HA HA HA HA

Hey, fair question. The guy is on vacation a lot.

Need a few more …

Sadly, as with everyone in this ridiculously inept, useless, identity-driven administration, the buck never ‘stops’ with any of them.

Boebert came back and dropped him:

Yup, nice try.

***

Related:

Cope and SEETHE: Alyssa Milano has the biggest most hilarious meltdown OF ALL over losing her blue check

Adam Kinzinger face-plants calling Repubs pushing for Ukraine fiscal accountability ‘unserious weirdos’

And. Here. We. GOOO –> Twitter Files journo drops #FauciFiles (#FauciPharmaFiles) and just WOW

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Lauren BoebertmemePete Buttigiegtrainstransportation