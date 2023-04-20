Paul Thacker dropped Twitter Files – Fauci Pharma Files. Or #FauciPharmaFiles.

Nice alliteration, eh?

Starting to see why Elon Musk said his pronouns were Prosecute/Fauci.

Take a gander:

1) Twitter Files #FauciPharmaFiles Last December, @elonmusk sent out his viral tweet about Fauci. Fauci went on Fox News and said he had "no clue what [Elon] was talking about." pic.twitter.com/L0RIZVRsEO — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

*popcorn*

2) "A lot of people are spouting out a lot of things about me and Twitter," Fauci told @FoxNews. "I've never had a Twitter account. I don't intend on having a Twitter account, and I've had nothing to do with Twitter. So I don't know what they're talking about when they say that." — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

Hrm.

3) Fauci made similar claims, during multiple exchanges, in a 7-hour deposition, where he denied using Twitter or even knowing how to access a tweet. pic.twitter.com/SdWEp9dIYV — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

Sounds sus, eh?

4) But in an internal Twitter report in March 2021, the company revealed "Dr. Anthony Fauci did an account takeover for @WHOCOVIDResponse."

This runs contrary to Fauci's public statements and sworn deposition given on Nov 23, 2022. pic.twitter.com/SbeKnNOJRx — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

Gosh, we feel shocked.

5) According to this tweet, Fauci took over the White House COVID-19 Response account again, in April 2021. pic.twitter.com/QbxLw0Kcx4 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

So you know, Fauci lied under oath.

A lot.

6) Fauci was beloved by Twitter 1.0 Elon Musk tweeted last December that former employees had an internal Slack channel unironically called "Fauci Fan Club." (pssst, don't disagree w/ Fauci) — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

FFS.

7) Attorney Angela Sherrer, who left when Musk sought to buy Twitter, praised Fauci as "the leading trusted voice about the COVID-19 response in the United States." pic.twitter.com/TCY5h4cj30 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

Don’t let the door hit ya’ on the way out, Toots.

8) Angela Sherrer was no small fry at Twitter. According to a deposition by FBI agent Elvis Chan, Sherrer was one of the attorneys he interfaced with on "disinformation" at Twitter. pic.twitter.com/G54Zi5ffP2 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

Wow.

9) Twitter didn't just rely on the voices of prominent physicians like Fauci. Oddly enough, they also worked with Big Pharma companies and pharmacy chains to shape vaccine marketing campaigns. — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

HA HA HA HA

Oh, man, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

10) In December 2020, Twitter announced they would begin removing and labelling tweets that contained vaccine "misinformation" especially concerning COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/jmZTca5CUJ — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

How convenient for those a-holes at Big Pharma.

11) During that same time frame, Twitter began working with Johnson and Johnson on a COVID-19 vaccine "marketing strategy" and with CVS pharmacy to promote approved narratives. pic.twitter.com/W0CWLp1n9s — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

‘Approved narratives’.

Classy.

12) By the summer of 2021, Johnson and Johnson began a full court press to market a ton of their products on Twitter, including a controversial antidepressant. pic.twitter.com/H2ylxyJkaF — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

But you know, it was about protecting us.

Totally.

13) Much thanks to @TexasLindsay_ who helped collect and organise #TwitterFiles. We read and read, until our eyes bled. More to come! pic.twitter.com/3ZBFSK9E6o — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

14) Harvard's @MartinKulldorff who is suing the federal government for colluding w/ social media companies on censorship "Twitter should be a place for people to exchange ideas without censoring." https://t.co/UnslBANmH1 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

Bingo.

And we know there is so much more.

***

***

