Awww, look at Ted Lieu. He’s working so hard to make a name for himself as being one of the most thoughtless, hateful, and ignorant Democrats in the House. He has his work cut out for him when he’s up against turnips like Eric Swalwell, AOC, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and Nancy Pelosi … but he’s getting there.

Especially tweeting hot garbage like this:

Democrats are really ugly when they’re losing … the more they lose, the uglier they get. And it’s so odd to see them rushing to die on this hill, a hill that says it’s ok to groom children, keep secrets from parents, and allow mentally-ill minors to alter permanently and even mutilate their bodies.

But hey, we suppose whatever floats Ed Buck’s friend’s boat.

Ahem.

This didn’t go well for Lie-to-u. We know, you’re shocked.

Big time.

Hey, nobody has ever accused Ted of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Oof.

We checked.

More than once.

He’s not.

Right?! We thought the same thing.

Gosh, we’ve looked and looked and we just don’t see it.

MAGA boogeyman. Too funny.

Bingo.

The day is early yet, but it’s definitely in the running.

***

***

