Awww, look at Ted Lieu. He’s working so hard to make a name for himself as being one of the most thoughtless, hateful, and ignorant Democrats in the House. He has his work cut out for him when he’s up against turnips like Eric Swalwell, AOC, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and Nancy Pelosi … but he’s getting there.

Especially tweeting hot garbage like this:

Kids in MAGA states will be kept ignorant. They won’t know gay marriage is the law. They won’t be taught facts that may make them uncomfortable. They will be coddled in a MAGA bubble, and when they go to work or trade school or college, they will be made fun of and disrespected. https://t.co/0jGgvEt4sg — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 19, 2023

Democrats are really ugly when they’re losing … the more they lose, the uglier they get. And it’s so odd to see them rushing to die on this hill, a hill that says it’s ok to groom children, keep secrets from parents, and allow mentally-ill minors to alter permanently and even mutilate their bodies.

But hey, we suppose whatever floats Ed Buck’s friend’s boat.

Ahem.

This didn’t go well for Lie-to-u. We know, you’re shocked.

The ignorance is on display in your tweet — ITRando (@it_rando) April 20, 2023

Big time.

So in other words kids in red states will not have their genitals mutilated and that's somehow an issue to you? — Samantha Ura ☣️ (@cheshirepixie89) April 19, 2023

Hey, nobody has ever accused Ted of being the brightest crayon in the box.

These kids are not you, Ted. Not everyone gets made fun of. Go have a Bud Light and think about what life might have been like if you weren’t a complete ass. — dubs (@mrbigdubya) April 20, 2023

Oof.

You prefer they be handled by groomers? We know where you are coming from. — Guido (@NYGuido24) April 19, 2023

How are you not a parody account? — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) April 19, 2023

We checked.

More than once.

He’s not.

Right?! We thought the same thing.

What is a MAGA state? Also, I searched all over for the Florida legislation named "Don't say gay" but couldn't find it. Maybe you can direct me where to find it? — BiggiesNotDead 🤪 (@RodSox4) April 19, 2023

Gosh, we’ve looked and looked and we just don’t see it.

Every human on the planet is aware of the LGBTQ community dork.

And yet they continue on with their lives. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) April 19, 2023

What crack you smokin? Things like sexuality and marriage law were never taught in Elementary school in the first place.

What is this weird delusion that if teachers aren't vomiting their ideals all over a kid then the child knows nothing? — Sun Tzu (@GG_SunTzu) April 20, 2023

You're an idiot. Kids in California don't even know that because they can barely read. Get your priorities straight. Fix education in the state that elected you and keep your feet out of the other states. — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) April 20, 2023

This maga boogeyman, does he stand at the foot of your bed or is he just a scary story you tell your children? — June (@junebotprolly) April 19, 2023

MAGA boogeyman. Too funny.

They'll be taught moral, social, and ethical values by their parents, where the authority resides.

You don't get to decide for them. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) April 20, 2023

I’ve been speaking out against the bad orange man since 2015 but this is a gloriously dumb take. — Scott W. Hunter (@SWHesq) April 19, 2023

Bingo.

In Blue states the Government like Ted Lieu will take your parental rights, transition kids without your knowledge, and

Mutilate them against judges rulings in other states. Sit down Ted. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) April 19, 2023

Parental Rights in Education — Misha the Turtle 🐢 (@MishaFitton) April 19, 2023

Why do you insist on teaching children things that may make them uncomfortable? — Poetrypainter (@poetrypainter) April 19, 2023

The day is early yet, but it’s definitely in the running.

