I don’t know about you guys, but there are days when I’m reading through the news and going over political tweets that I just sit and shake my head because even -I- get sick and tired of the horrible, stupid, and annoying. And let’s be honest, almost everything about politics these days is horrible, stupid, and annoying. Whether it’s President Sippy Cup making really bad decisions about our country, infighting on the Right (don’t make that face, it’s happening), or some lunatic Democrat bringing a mini-casket into a legislative session, it can get downright overwhelming, and honestly feel even hopeless at times.

Don’t worry, I’ll get off my soapbox here shortly … I’m just trying to explain why I’m taking this moment to write about my dogs. No, I’m serious.

When I asked my crazy followers on Twitter what they’d like me to write about today I joked and said I’d write a piece on Casper and Trixie if no one had any better ideas and OMG you guys, the positive response to a story on Twitchy about corgis (in particular MY corgies) was through the roof.

A lot like this:

So why not? I’ve written about far sillier things, like Eric Swalwell, AOC, and Dylan Mulvaney.

Ahem.

This is the story of the day we brought Miss Trixie home from the horse farm where she was born. And yes, she was born on a horse farm, and even as a tiny puppy thought she could herd those giant animals around. Casper had been an only dog for two years and I started thinking that he could use a friend who wasn’t me or the mister … you know, a dog friend. Maybe even a pup he would consider a sibling but I honestly didn’t think we’d find another corgi because if I’m being honest, they’re not easy to find so I sort of let it go. Then, almost as if it was meant to be, a friend of mine whose daughter takes riding lessons at this awesome horse farm told me about a new litter of corgis.

I remember he took a picture of the pups and I knew Trixie would be ours when I saw her; the picture was taken during a thunderstorm and while the other pups in the barn were all sort of huddled together, Trixie was on her own ‘smiling’ for the camera. This was her:

Awww … right? We had to add her to our family, she was obviously a FOO.

A few short days later we brought the little monster/gremlin/terrorist home and at first, Casper was really not sure about what was going on. We introduced them in the backyard and you could tell from the look on his face that I was on his s**t list for a few moments. Guys, there is nothing more piercing than a judgy corgi and Casper can be SUUUUUPER judgy.

But then, Trixie jumped at him with her little corgi no-tail wagging, and that was that. Thick as thieves since.

Thunder and Lightning, Moose and Pooter … sometimes we just call her a Sith Lord or the darkness because while she’s much smaller than our big boy Casper, she is far eviler and is often at the center of any sort of mayhem.

Which is something I’ll write about another day.

***

Ok, so this is something I would usually have to write for VIP Members because A) we don’t write in first person with our normal stories and B) corgis are not necessarily normal Twitchy fodder. But this is the sort of content I’d like to add to my offering for VIP so I thought I’d give it a go and even provide you all a special code that will save you a bunch on your membership. If you use CORGILIFE when signing up, your regular daily cost of a VIP Membership drops from $.13 cents a day to roughly $.07 cents a day. Or $.49 cents a week, which is just about $1.96 a month.

Not to mention your membership helps us give the Biden admin, media, Big Tech, Hollywood, China, trans-lunatics, and other anti-American yahoos the proverbial middle finger. Corgis and telling off the establishment … what more could you ask for? Ok, maybe punch and pie, I’m working on that.

If nothing else, thank you for allowing me to write about my dogs for a change because even us big, tough, mouthy Twitchy editors need a break every once in a while.

To our current VIP Members, thank you. I know I say that a lot but every day I get to sit down and do this job, I remind myself that you are sitting here with me.