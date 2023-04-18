Have we mentioned lately how much we love Megyn Kelly? Because we do, we adore her. She’s a total bada*s and refuses to let anyone bully or push her around. She’s been this way for a long long time, so when she called down the thunder on The Wrap for accusing her of being transphobic over Dylan Mulvaney you KNOW we had to write about it.

It’s a ‘moral imperative’.

If you’re a GenX’r you so got that one … right?

Anywho, here she is taking no crap:

Call me whatever names you want. I am speaking the truth. And neither I nor the millions of other women (and men) who believe in biology/reality/fairness will be dissuaded by your attempts to marginalize us with words like “transphobic.” https://t.co/C959XLUbx0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 18, 2023

Is transphobic the new racist? *eye roll*

Standing up for the right of girls and women not to have naked men in their dressing rooms is anything but "transphobic." — Mark Justice (@FriendsOfMarkJ) April 18, 2023

Yo @TheBenLindsey, I don't see this story marked as "Opinion" or "Editorial" anywhere. Why isn't it? Because it's clearly laced with your opinion. Why are you presenting it as "straight news?" Because that's blatantly dishonest, false advertising.https://t.co/NilYfFi7y4 — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) April 18, 2023

It’s what Lefty rags do.

The left is very good at weaponizing language. Do not back down or apologize for speaking truth. I'm so thankful for your show. Great interview with my friend @MSingletonMDJD BTW — Molly Rutherford, MD (@unbridledmd) April 18, 2023

On behalf of parents of daughters everywhere, I'll call you "brave". Thank you.https://t.co/s47TU72twZ — Jenn Cheng (@THATJennCheng) April 18, 2023

Amen

All my life I've heard – from the media, culture, etc – how important it is for women to have a voice and to not be held back by men. Now those same forces have thrown that out the door. It's so bizarre. I think the root of it probably is politics…or worse. — BellWether (@1337bellwether) April 18, 2023

Thank you Megyn for speaking out against these assaults on women & women’s rights . ❤️🇺🇸 — JS76 (@lilsal424) April 18, 2023

True story.

Transphobic is the new "racist" since it was worn out

Thank you for speaking out btw!!! — Yvonne Vasquez (@YvonneV22776658) April 18, 2023

Knew it!

Facts. They’re labeling people transphobic no longer carries any weight or credence — Chris Deighton (@Deighton95C) April 18, 2023

Just like so many nasty labels and slurs the Left has been throwing at us all for DECADES now.

Yup.

Means. Nothing.

