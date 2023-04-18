Seeing this screenshot of an old, now-deleted TikTok video of Dylan Mulvaney from 2021 where he was very upset about not being able to find work UNTIL his friend wrote him a femme character is pretty damn eye-opening.

Guess we understand why it’s deleted.

Ahem.

An old TikTok video of Dylan Mulvaney, which appears to have been deleted, lays out his GAME PLAN back in 2021. “I am a trans non-binary actor and have had trouble finding roles. So my friend wrote me a femme character in a commercial”. Do you see it now? He was an actor,… pic.twitter.com/zfcZ5A19Oo — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 17, 2023

Gosh, Dylan really may not just feel like a girl. Whoda thunk?!

It’s not that he was born in the wrong body, it’s that as a man he couldn’t get any work.

So he’s taking acting gigs from real women.

Because of course, he is.

It’s like a really dark version of Tootsie. — Peter Ford (@mrpford) April 17, 2023

And not nearly as funny or entertaining.

Knew it! — Bart Baker (@BartBaker) April 18, 2023

I fail to understand how people didn't acknowledge this. It was sooo obvious from the beginning… — Mihai M (@MihaiMiculescu) April 17, 2023

Dylan is playing a part, a character, etc. He figured out how to finally make a name for himself … on the backs of women. Pretending to be one of us.

Crying about his journey and his struggles.

When that journey was just about becoming famous, not necessarily becoming a woman.

Way to go, Bud Light, Nike, Kitchenaid, Kate Spade, Burberry, etc. Really, aces.

What a bunch of marks.

It worked. He/she already made more $$$ than most actors will ever earn. — russellb (@russellbart) April 18, 2023

Yup.

From. Day. One.

***

