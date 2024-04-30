Redsteeze Drops the Mic With the One Question All Media Should Ask Pro-Palestine Protestors

LGBTQ+ Mom Gets Completely Shut Down by Common Sense Teacher During Heated Call
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:30 AM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

As the Media digs into these college protests on behalf of Palestine around the United States, it becomes very clear many of the participants have no idea what they are protesting. They do not know what they want or even the history around the Israel and Palestine dispute. Noticing this, Twitter favorite, Redsteeze, suggested the one question that should be asked of all protestors and protest leaders. It's a good one.

The first and only question should be "do you agree with what Hamas did on October 7?". The answer to that question is really all the public needs to know.

That too. Florida was smart enough to make a law making it illegal to obscure your face on public grounds.

It's important for the public to understand this. If you want to turn public sentiment away from these protests, show what they actually are seeking to accomplish.

Then, you know they are really calling for the extermination of the Jewish people and they should be dealt with accordingly. That may mean expelling them from school and ensuring it isn't easy for them to get a job. There should be no safe harbor for anti-Semites.

Maybe they should all be forced to sit and watch the footage from October 7 and then explain what they don't believe happened.

When they tell us what they think, we should believe them. Instead, the media is trying to run cover for them.

It really is sickening there are so many people who are just fine with the slaughter of innocent Jews. It's horrific to know these people exist, but on the other hand, knowing your enemy is better than believing you have no enemy. These people truly put no value on Jewish life. and preparing for that reality is of the utmost importance.


Tags: GAZA ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JEWISH JEWS

