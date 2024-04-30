Redsteeze Drops the Mic With the One Question All Media Should Ask Pro-Palestine Protestors

As the Media digs into these college protests on behalf of Palestine around the United States, it becomes very clear many of the participants have no idea what they are protesting. They do not know what they want or even the history around the Israel and Palestine dispute. Noticing this, Twitter favorite, Redsteeze, suggested the one question that should be asked of all protestors and protest leaders. It's a good one.

This is the point. It's not fringe and it's all rallying around and agreeing with October 7th.



This is the only question that should be put to these campus leaders - "Do you agree with Hamas actions on October 7th 2023?"



Yes or No?



Record them. https://t.co/frAYUTppni — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2024

The first and only question should be "do you agree with what Hamas did on October 7?". The answer to that question is really all the public needs to know.

And take off their masks. https://t.co/bgfRvXBRIG — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) April 30, 2024

That too. Florida was smart enough to make a law making it illegal to obscure your face on public grounds.

This is exactly the point. https://t.co/15483GoLXm — Mark O. Van Wagoner (@VanWagoner) April 30, 2024

The answer is yes and they dream of bringing it to your neighborhood. https://t.co/xOswXIzaTb — Shatterhand (@Shi_no_Niwa) April 30, 2024

It's important for the public to understand this. If you want to turn public sentiment away from these protests, show what they actually are seeking to accomplish.

I also like to ask them: “What happened on October 7?” — Max (@MaxNordau) April 30, 2024

Another great question! Are the even aware of the atrocities visited on the innocent people in Israel? What exactly did people enjoying a music festival do to deserve being raped and murdered?

And they all say yes. Then what? — That Chick From Seattle (@burnedinseattle) April 30, 2024

Then, you know they are really calling for the extermination of the Jewish people and they should be dealt with accordingly. That may mean expelling them from school and ensuring it isn't easy for them to get a job. There should be no safe harbor for anti-Semites.

I'm not sure if the commie kids refuse to believe the terrorists specifically targeted women and children on Oct 7, or that they simply don't care — Old Phlegmatic Jud (@cra11169) April 30, 2024

Maybe they should all be forced to sit and watch the footage from October 7 and then explain what they don't believe happened.

"AP - Students allegedly praising Hamas"



"but it's on video"



"AP - allegedly praising Hamas" — gosuprime_ (@gosuprime022) April 30, 2024

When they tell us what they think, we should believe them. Instead, the media is trying to run cover for them.

The honest ones like @KateEmerson88 will say yes of course they celebrate Oct 7. The liars will lie or dance around the question. — Keith (@keith_larson) April 30, 2024

It really is sickening there are so many people who are just fine with the slaughter of innocent Jews. It's horrific to know these people exist, but on the other hand, knowing your enemy is better than believing you have no enemy. These people truly put no value on Jewish life. and preparing for that reality is of the utmost importance.



